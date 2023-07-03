Mortal Shell hits all-time low at 85% off during Steam Summer Sale 2023

Mortal Shell is an overlooked action RPG that was overlooked back in 2020. The debut project for developer Cold Symmetry, the game thrusts players into a bleak world of ruin and despair. Now, the ongoing Steam Summer Sale has brought it into the limelight thanks to a massive discount. At a whopping 85% off, Mortal Shell is available for very cheap on Steam. This marks an all-time historical low for the Soulslike game.

But what is the deal with the game? Among the sea of Soulslikes, is this worth the pickup?

How much does Mortal Shell cost during Steam Summer Sale 2023?

The base game price with the 85% discount gets dropped to merely $4.49. This is not bad for an AA game that saw decent reviews. While it is easy to discern the Dark Souls' influence with just a glance, Mortal Shell has its own identity. Players itching for a challenging experience that is akin to comfort food may want to check it out.

However, we recommend going for the Digital Deluxe Edition instead. This package is priced at just $4.71 at 87% off. This bundle includes:

Mortal Shell

Mortal Shell: The Virtuous Cycle DLC

For barely a dollar more, this is a steal. The Virtuous Cycle is not really an expansion but rather a roguelite-inspired mode. It is not unlike Honkai Star Rail's Simulated Universe mode, as bizarre as that comparison is. Players will similarly explore various areas plucked right out of the main game but with different enemies.

Players are free to pick the starting class (called Shell) and other traits before beginning the run. However, death will have them start all over again, with each victory taking players a step forward.

There are also various buffs to collect that enhance the protagonist's abilities. With the addition of a new Shell and new weapon, it is worth checking out for players who have completed the campaign.

What separates the game from other Soulslikes?

The core concept is not really going to blow gamers away. They will get to control a mysterious creature with the ability to don Shells - these are dead corpses strewn about the world.

They are basically classes but as armor suits that can be literally stepped into. It is paired with the Hardening mechanic that allows parrying. This is a surprisingly refreshing Soulslike despite many familiarities.

Dying ejects the frail protagonist from their Shell. In this state, players can be one-shot unless they make a beeline for the Shell they dropped out of. Of course, this only works once, so players must play tactfully.

The hack & slash combat is something that players will get to grips with quickly as well. They will have to attack, dodge and parry while managing a stamina meter as well as multiple enemies at times.

Then there is the unique Familiarity system that sees players consume items multiple times. All of this makes Mortal Shell stand out from its competition. Be sure to check out more Soulslikes during the Steam Summer Sale 2023.

