5 best Salt and Sacrifice tips for beginners

For those uninitiated to the Souls-like genre of video games, Ska Studios’ Salt and Sacrifice can indeed be a brutal experience. The RPG does not hold the player’s hand when guiding them through the narrative, and they are left with their own devices to figure out some of the more difficult mechanics in the game.

However, with a little know-how, the game's initial progression can be made significantly easier, and players can have a better time in the RPG as they try and learn some of the key features that Salt and Sacrifice bring to the table.

Hence, today’s guide will talk about some of the tips and tricks that adventurers can employ when starting the game for the very first time.

The points addressed below will go over some of the more confusing mechanics of the game and what players should keep in mind before they begin character creation.

5 Salt and Sacrifice tips to make the early game easier for new players

1) Picking the right class: When in doubt, pick Paladin

Like any Souls-like title, it’s also very important to pick the right class in Salt and Sacrifice. With eight classes to choose from in the RPG, fans are advised to pick one whose playstyle they are most comfortable with.

However, for absolute beginners, it’s advised that they either opt for the Paladin or the Cleric. The Paladin is one of the tankier classes in the game and comes equipped with the easy-to-use Vanguard-class weapon of Sword and Shield. The Shield is perfect for damage negation, and the Sword, while it does not boast high DPS, has a fast animation and is the best weapon for beginners.

Clerics, on the other hand, come with sustain, and their weapon’s Runic Art allows them to heal a portion of their missing HP. Moreover, Clerics are quite versatile when it comes to their build path, as their Skill Tree node is centrally located, and players can choose to go in whichever direction they want.

2) Picking the right Crime

Crimes in Slat and Sacrifice determine the starting item the players begin with once they start the game. They are a lot like Burial Gifts from Dark Souls or Keepsakes from Elden Ring, however, they have a bit of a narratorial role here, and the Crimes that players choose will, later on, affect their experience of the game.

Hence, picking the right crime is a bit of a subjective choice in Salt and Sacrifice, so for players seeking a more immersive experience in the game, it would be wise to pick the one that fits the type of character they are looking to create.

Another way to go about it is to pick the crime that offers a key item. In this case, options like Forgery, Heresy, Lasciviousness, Smuggling, and Vagrancy will be the correct way to go, as it will unlock a lot of RPG elements later on in the game.

Players can also pick a crime that makes early game progression easier and opt for crimes like Arson, Brigandry, and Usury that allow them access to bombs early on. However, these items will lose relevance as players progress further in the narrative.

3) Understanding the Skill Tree

Leveling the character in Salt and Sacrifice is another key part of progression, however, newer players have found the Skill Tree in the game to be rather complicated and overwhelming at first.

In Salt and Sacrifice, players can spend the Slat currency on upgrading their character in the game by buying Nodes on the Skill Tree. There are two main types of Skill Nodes in the game, one is concerned with Stat upgrades, and the other is all about Class upgrades.

The Stat node will allow players to increase their primary attribute by +1 every time they invest some Salt in it, for a total of five times for every node. Correct investment in the right node during the early stages of the game is vital, as it will make things significantly easier when it comes to progress.

The Class nodes, on the other hand, are a one-time purchase, and players will need more black stars to obtain them. Hence, Class nodes are some that players should worry about later on in the game and focus more on Stat nodes in the early game.

4) Avoid crafting armaments that cannot be equipped

Crafting in Salt and Sacrifice is linked to character leveling to a certain degree. While players will be able to craft a plethora of weapons, armor, and armaments in the game, they might not be able to equip it based on the stats that they are looking to level.

Hence, it’s advised that before making a new piece of armor, players first check if they have the right attributes for it or not.

Once these basics are down, gamers will need to look to organize and upgrade the various armaments that they make in Salt and Sacrifice. Discovering new equipment and recipes out in the world will allow players to hunt for the required materials and create them as soon as possible.

Creating armaments in the RPG will require a lot of resources, and the best way to obtain them would be to farm Mages and named Mages. Once players kill a Mage, they will be able to revisit the stage again and farm that particular enemy for resources repeatedly until they have enough for their next weapon.

Early on in the game, players are advised to focus on upgrading their current weapon instead of looking to make a new one. An upgraded Sword of the Sword and Shield will carry a Paladin much further in the early game than any other newly crafted weapon.

5) Utilizing the multiplayer system: Calling a friend when the going gets tough

In Salt and Sacrifice, Ska Studios has implemented a dedicated multiplayer system that has grown to be one of the biggest aspects of the game since its launch.

Much like in Elden Ring, players in Salt and Sacrifice will be able to call upon a friend to help them out with some of the more difficult content in the game. Fans will either be able to call upon a friend or other random players who are looking to help out as good Samaritans.

Player invasions are also a feature in Salt and Sacrifice, and co-op sessions in the game can be disrupted by others, stunting their progress in the game.

To summon other players in the game, adventurers will need to be in a Guiltless state and use an item called the Golden Candle. The state can be achieved with the use of Guiltless shards, which are very common and can be easily found.

The Golden Candle, on the other hand, can be found in the chest of Root-Ceil Cavern, which players can reach after heading left from Ashbourne Village until they reach the cave entrance. They will get the item as soon as they enter the cave.

Note: The article reflects the writer's own views.

Edited by R. Elahi