How to craft and enhance equipment in Salt and Sacrifice

Character leveling is not the only way to get stronger in Salt and Sacrifice, as crafting powerful gear and enhancing equipment also plays a big role in Ska Studios’ latest RPG.

While the crafting system might seem a bit confusing to beginners at first, it’s actually not that difficult to get used to. Players will be spending a considerable amount of time making and enhancing their armaments in the game.

Crafting will allow them to make some of the best gear available in the game, which is one of the reasons why it’s important to get a hang of it.

What complicates crafting in Salt and Sacrifice is that the feature itself is not a stand-alone mechanic and is tied intrinsically to character leveling.

This is why players are having trouble wrapping their heads around crafting in the game. Hopefully, today’s guide will help clear things up and allow them to have a more informed time with it.

Crafting is tied to leveling up in Salt and Sacrifice

While players will be able to craft any weapon, armor, or items in Salt and Sacrifice, they will not be able to equip themselves with crafting armaments if they haven't invested points in certain attributes.

As long as there are materials to craft a certain item, players will be able to make it, from heavy armor to charms, light armor, and melee weapons. Suffice to say, they will have a lot of recipes to play around with.

However, they will only be able to use these items once the specific character skills linked to them have been unlocked. This is why leveling in Salt and Sacrifice is intrinsically tied to crafting, making it one of the more complicated mechanics to grasp in the game.

As players level up in the RPG, they will be able to access the skill tree multiple times and invest points to make their character significantly stronger. So if a player wants to use heavy armor in the game, then they will need to invest skill points into the heavy armor skill tree as they continue leveling their character.

For example, players will also be able to use the Glacial Armor set once they have the Class 2 Heavy Armor skill unlocked. The Glacial Armor set is something that players will be able to get their hands on very early on in the game.

The item can be crafted after they have defeated the Mage named Celsius Zend, the Mourning Winter, and the Ice Thralls that it conjures during the encounter.

If players are running low on crafting materials for the set, they will be able to farm the Mage continuously by going back to the Pardoner’s Vale and re-entering the level.

Crafting Equipment in Salt and Sacrifice

As mentioned, players will be able to craft anything in the game as long as they have the materials for it. With that being said, the correct attributes will allow them to equip it.

Gear can be crafted by the open firepit in the Pardoner’s Vale, and players can reach it by going up the stairs and veering to the right of Champion Hera. They will also encounter an enchantment table which will allow them to put in additional buffs and statuses in their crafted armaments.

The pit is also quite close to the Trifaul Idol, so by employing their grappling Hook, players will also be able to easily travel to and from to see how many more skills they will need to unlock before they can use their crafted items.

Mages in Salt and Sacrifice are the primary sources of crafting materials, and in the process of farming them, they will also be able to earn a sizeable amount of Salt which is useful in leveling up.

