How to obtain and use the Simple Key and the Hideout Key in Salt and Sacrifice

There are a lot of in-game items that players are coming across in Salt and Sacrifice, making them ever curious and confused as to what their uses and purpose are in the game. As it’s a Souls-like sidescroller, the RPG does not hold the player’s hand when it comes to helping them out with in-game progression, and they are left to their own devices to figure out what should be done next and which item is utilized where.

Two of the items fans have been having a hard time finding a use for are the Simple Key and the Hideout Key.

While the former is pretty easy to obtain, the latter can only be acquired once players have gotten their hands on the Simple Key and made a fair bit of progress in the Salt and Sacrifice narrative.

Hopefully, today’s guide will help players who are still struggling to figure out just what the Simple Key and the Hideout Key do in Salt and Sacrifice.

Obtaining and using the Simple Key and Hideout Key in Salt and Sacrifice

1) Getting the Simple Key in Salt and Sacrifice

To get the Simple Key, players will need to make their way to the entrance of the Ashborne Village’s Archridge District and then climb into the first room and exit through the doorway, which is located at the top-right corner and leads into a courtyard.

After crossing the courtyard, players will find a wooden scaffolding that they will be required to climb onto. They will then need to use the Grappling Hook to reach the chest that is located to the left, and upon interacting with it, they will be able to get their hands on the Simple Key.

2) Using the Simple Key to obtain the Hideout Key in Salt and Sacrifice

After obtaining the Simple Key, players will be required to make their way to the top of the Archridge District, and to do so, the character must navigate to the stone platform that is present above the Simple Key chest.

Upon entering the building on the left and climbing to the right side of the structure, players must then pass through the door that is in the top-right corner. A bit of wall jumping will be required next and by doing so gamers will be able to reach the rooftop and then use the Grappling Hook to cross the gap they will need to proceed further left.

After wall jumping off a few houses, players will reach a wooden scaffolding, and then by continuing upward, they will find a lock box to the left. Players will need to use the Simple Key here, and after opening it, they will be able to get their hands on the Hideout Key.

3) Using the Hideout Key in Salt and Sacrifice

Upon getting their hands on the Hideout Key, players will be required to make their way to the Craterstone Mines present in Ashbourne Village. The area is located just above the caves where players obtain the Grappling Hook.

After traveling to the right for a bit, players will encounter an illuminated door that can only be unlocked once they have defeated three named Mages in Salt and Sacrifice. After entering the Stonehall Dungeon and going down the ladder, players will need to head to the right side of the room.

Upon descending further down, they will need to go left to encounter a locked door that can be opened with the Hideout Key.

