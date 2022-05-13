What are the best starting classes for beginners in Salt and Sacrifice?

Salt and Sacrifice has a lot of starting classes and crimes to pick from, each with its own unique lore implications that change how the player enjoys the game and its narrative.

The title, often defined as a souls-like sidescroller, is quite a difficult game to master. Salt and Sacrifice throws the player in at the deep end when it comes to helping them get through some of the more difficult encounters.

However, there are ways by which those who are new to the franchise can make significantly easier progress. By picking the right starting class, fans can have a much easier time, as they learn the various mechanics of the game at their own pace.

Out of all the eight classes in the game, there are two in particular which are incredibly beginner-friendly, and new players are bound to have a great time with them. The two classes are the Paladin and Cleric, whose base armaments and stats make them some of the easiest classes to pilot in the game.

The Paladin and Cleric are the most beginner-friendly classes in Salt and Sacrifice

1) The Paladin

The Paladin is perhaps the most straightforward class in the game, with movesets and abilities that are fairly simple to get used to.

However, what really makes it a go-to for beginners is the fact that it comes equipped with a Vanguard-class weapon of Sword and Shield. The shield is one of the best defensive tools in the early game and negates 95% of the incoming physical damage.

It even has good elemental resistance, and along with a sword that has an incredibly high attack speed - the combination is considered to be the best in the game.

Additionally, Paladins will provide access to heavy armor as well with more Vitality, Endurance, and Strength. They are one of the tankiest starting classes in Salt and Sacrifice and their high durability allows them to take a beating, making them the perfect class for those new to the Souls-like genre. Higher health will allow them enough time to learn enemy movesets.

With more Endurance, the Paladin will also have the ability to wear heavier armor, and even slot points into the Will stat in the Tree of Skill to buff their total Stamina,

The Paladin’s Vanguard weapon comes with a Runic Art that buffs the characters damage by 20% for about 10 seconds, allowing them to make up for the lack of damage that they have in their kit.

2) The Cleric

The Cleric, on the other hand, might not have a straightfoward gameplay as they are not exactly tanky. However, they do come with access to Forbidden Glyphs and healing abilities.

The Cleric comes with a lot of Sustain in Salt and Sacrifice, and starts off with a Mace, which has a Runic Art that heals the chracter’s missing HP. They are also quite versatile in their build path, and allow players the freedom to spec into any build or style of gameplay that they want as they progress further in the game.

The Cleric’s starting node is centrally located on the grid, and based on how they want to enjoy the game, fans can opt in any direction that they want.

So, if need be, players will be able to weild Staves, Rods, and Conviction weapons; Twindaggers and Dexterity weapons; heavy armor, great hammers, and Strength based on the type of playstyle they are looking to opt into.

However, it will be quite difficult to make the Cleric tanky with innate resistances as Vitality and Endurance are on the opposite side of its starting point. Hence, if players are looking to choose this as their starting class, they are advised to invest in Vitality only after they have reched level 20.

