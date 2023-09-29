Lies of P boss guide: How to easily defeat the Nameless Puppet

Lies of P features some of the toughest bosses in any modern souls-like role-playing games to date, even surpassing a few of FromSoftware's titles in that regard. And much like any other entry in the genre, the final boss in Neowiz's latest souls-like RPG - the Nameless Puppet, is arguably the toughest challenge to overcome.

The Nameless Puppet is essentially a reanimated corpse that Geppetto uses to forcefully kill Pinocchio in order to harvest his heart. Being a humanoid automaton, the Nameless Puppet possesses incredible agility, on par and often surpassing that of even the King of Puppets - Romeo.

And what makes him even deadlier are his weapons - "Proof of Humanity" and a Greatsword that can transform into Twin-swords. Fortunately, much like any other boss in Lies of P, the Nameless Puppet can be easily defeated with a bit of skill.

Here's a comprehensive guide on how to easily defeat the Nameless Puppet in Lies of P.

Tips to defeat the Nameless Puppet in Lies of P

The Nameless Puppet is the true final boss of Lies of P and is only available in the two endings where you choose not to give your heart to Geppetto. Despite being a "puppet" enemy type, this foe is not quite susceptible to "overheat" or "decay" elemental status. Instead, what players must rely on is the "shock" status.

While it might seem quite intimidating, the Nameless Puppet is quite easy to deal with, since you can predict and parry most of its attacks. Here are a few tips that should help easily defeat the Nameless Puppet in Lies of P:

The first phase is quite easy to manage, given most of the Nameless Puppet's attacks are fairly slow in this phase, with very well telegraphs that can be easily dodged and parried.

While dodging might seem the easiest route, you do want to parry most of the Puppet's attacks, as it is very susceptible to stagger from perfect blocks.

Equipping the amulet that deals extra damage to "puppet" enemy types is highly recommended for this boss fight. Additionally, keep a few throwables in your quick-use slots for the second phase.

As for the second phase, you will need to be precise with your blocks here, as most of the Nameless Puppet's attacks are quite fast and are usually within a multi-hit combo string.

Fortunately, if you don't feel like tackling the boss head-on, you can cheese it a bit using throwable items such as cluster grenades and thermite.

I highly recommend trying to parry as many attacks as possible, which will help you stagger the boss quite easily.

Additionally, use a blunt weapon with "slash" attack type, as well as the shock elemental ailment. The best weapon here is the Electric Coil Stick, which you can upgrade to +10 quite easily.

To practice your parry timings, ensure consistent visits to the training range at Hotel Krat. Polishing your parry timings is highly recommended, as akin to Sekiro's final boss lights like Isshin and Owl, the Nameless Puppet demands proficiency with parrying and overall combat nous.