Lies of P boss guide: How to easily defeat Simon Manus, Awakened God

Simon Manus, Awakened God is arguably the toughest brick wall that you'll face during the finale of Lies of P. On the surface, the boss isn't particularly intimidating, at least in the first phase, but once the battle transitions to the second phase, it becomes a chaotic mess, where one mistake can cost you your progress.

Much like its obvious inspirations, i.e., FromSoftware's Souls games, Lies of P does not shy away from pushing players head-first into challenging boss encounters. And while the game's opening section might feel like a pushover (especially for souls-borne veterans), the final is far more formidable.

And Simon Manus is the perfect example of that, alongside bosses like Laxasia the Complete and the Nameless Puppet. Here's a comprehensive guide on easily defeating Simon Manus, Awakened God in Lies of P.

Tips to easily defeat Simon Manus, Awakened God in Lies of P

Being one of the final bosses in Lies of P, Simon Manus is quite a formidable challenge, requiring you to be very well-versed with the game's combat system and blocking. The biggest issue with this boss fight is its somewhat erratic attack pattern, multi-hit combos, and telegraphed but delayed attacks.

Fortunately, almost all of Simon Manus' attacks can be parried or blocked, except for the unblockable fury attacks, which the boss uses very sparingly. The first phase is also very susceptible to stagger, especially with heavy weapons you can access in Lies of P. However, the second phase is where the true challenge of this boss fight is.

From homing disruption rays to the AOE "god-hand" ability, capable of nuking half of the entire boss arena, Simon Manus, Awakened God is not a force to be reckoned with unless you know how to exploit its weaknesses.

Here are a few strategies that should help you easily defeat Simon Manus, Awakened God in Lies of P:

Being a human-corpse hybrid, Simon Manus is highly susceptible to "overheating" and "decay" elemental damage. I used the poison-tipped spear to bring down the boss on my first playthrough, but you can also use weapons like the Salamander Dagger for its fire damage and agility.

The first phase is about staying close to Simon Manus and dealing damage to him after his three-hit swipe attack combo. Don't rush him, as his multi-hit attacks can easily stagger-lock you while dealing a ton of damage.

The only attack you need to look out for is the charged mace AOE, where he slams his weapon on the ground. This attack can be easily dodged, and he usually does this at the tail end of the fight, making it relatively easy to avoid.

Once you reach the second phase, stick close to the boss and only attack after he is finished with his four-hit combo that he starts the phase with.

Occasionally, Simon Manus will summon an energy orb that will shoot homing disruption beams towards you, which you definitely want to dodge, as getting hit by these beams will result in an instant death if they max out the "disruption" status.

Most of Simon Manus' movesets and attacks in the second phase are similar to the first, albeit with larger combo strings and more damaging AOE follow-ups. Fortunately, due to the arena's size, dodging most of Simon's attacks is quite easy, and if you feel comfortable with the perfect blocking, you can also easily parry most of its attacks.

The only big attack that you need to look out for is the "god-hand" AOE, which you cannot evade and will need to dodge. Fortunately, this attack is very well-telegraphed, making it fairly easy to avoid in the heat of the battle.

Lastly, make sure you leverage your weapon's charged heavy attack, which will help you easily stagger the boss and deal a ton of damage. As for the Spectre, I do recommend summoning it as it will help you reposition and heal without the risk of getting overwhelmed by the boss' attacks. It should be noted that the Spectre usually dies at the start of the second phase.

Much like Laxasia the Complete, the boss fight against Simon Manus highly rewards patience, perseverance, and a deep understanding of the game's combat system. Once you defeat Simon Manus, Awakened God, depending on your choices throughout the story, you can reach Lies of P's credits or the real final boss - The Nameless Puppet.