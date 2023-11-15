Lies of P version 1.3.0.0 (November 15) official patch notes: Major quality of life additions, bug fixes, and more

Lies of P, the surprise-hit souls-like title from Neowiz and Roud 8 Studios, recently got its highly anticipated November update, featuring a ton of fixes, balance changes, and quality-of-life additions. The update was previously hinted at by the creative director of the game in a recent developer livestream, where the studio also gave fans a glimpse of the game's in-development DLC.

The update is primarily comprised of major fixes that fans have been asking for since Lies of P's release. However, it also features some gameplay-related changes, such as the default unlock of the "Rising Dodge" skill as well as the ability to equip eyewear and masks that are separate from headgear.

Here's a look at the official patch notes for Lies of P's version 1.3.0.0 update.

Lies of P version 1.3.0.0 update includes a host of new quality-of-life improvements, bug fixes, balance changes, and more

Here's the official patch notes for Lies of P's version 1.3.0.0 update (November 15, 2023):

New Features and Content in Lies of P version 1.3.0.0

New costumes have been added to the game.

After installing the latest update, the following items can be found in the 'Equipment' and 'Bag' menu.

'Alchemist’s Hat'

'Treasure Hunter’s Mask'

'Treasure Hunter’s Hunting Apparel'

'Illusory Emerald Glasses'

Added a new category to the Costume menu.

Now, players can equip the 'Mask' and 'Accessory' together in the Hair section in the costume menu.

Short Grey Hair' has been added to the game.

Available after reaching any of the game's endings for the first time.

Available at 'Geppetto's Tools'.

Add a new option to adjust the Subtitle's size.

Can be adjusted by [Settings -> Gameplay -> Subtitle size]

Balance and Content Improvements in Lies of P version 1.3.0.0

Decreased Field Difficulty

Adjusted the attack speed of some monsters to make their attack more intuitive.

Increased the duration of stance breaks for some monsters.

Adjusted the spawn locations of some monsters and traps to fit better with the flow of the game.

The P-Organ, 'Rising Dodge,' has been changed to a default ability

Retain Guard Regain upon Pulse Cell use' has been added to the P-Organ system to replace 'Rising Dodge'.

Combat Balance Adjustments

Increased the damage of some weapons.

Increased some weapons to trigger stance breaks to monsters more frequently.

Now relatively lighter Blades will gain more 'Guard Regain', while heavier Blades gain less 'Guard Regain'.

Decreased the delay after an attack and the time to charge a 'Charge Attack' for some heavy handles.

Now, some heavier handles will have a faster attack speed depending on the assembled blade.

Adjusted the 'Destruction Damage' inflicted to monsters by a 'Perfect Guard'.

The weapon 'Puppet’s Saber Blade' will now have increased stats after enhancing.

Increased the movement distance while using the 'Proof of Humanity' weapon's attack skill.

Increased the damage reduction rate while guarding the weapon 'Etiquette' but reduced the fable’s charge amount for a set period of time when attacking.

Enhanced the attack tracking mechanism after successfully performing the Fable Arts, 'Guard Parry'.

Increased the damage buff of 'Bell of Provocation' to the player.

"The Attribute Status Ailments will now stack faster for the following Fable Arts:

- 'Thunderstrike'

- 'Flamestrike'

- 'Acid Slash'"

Increased the damage of Fatal Attacks to better scale with the player's stats.

Increased the attack radius and tracking mechanism of the Legion Arm, 'Aegis III - Counter Charge'.

The pillars in the 'Kill King’s Flame, Fuoco's room will now only be destroyed by Fuoco's Fury Attacks.

Miscellaneous additions in Lies of P version 1.3.0.0

Added new items to the NPC 'Polendina's Shop.

2 more Quartz can be purchased during the early stages of the game.

After expanding the shop for the 1st time, 1 additional 'Quartz' can be purchased. (Yes, 1 more Quartz.)

After expanding the shop for the 3rd time, 2 additional 'Full Moonstone of the Covenant' can be purchased.

Bug Fixes in Lies of P version 1.3.0.0

Fixed a bug that sometimes caused the character to shoot into the sky while using the Legion Arm 'Puppet String III - Attack Link'.

Fixed a bug while continuously pressing the guard button during the Guard stance Legion Arm 'Aegis' would trigger Perfect Guards every time.

Fixed a bug that allowed some weapons to perform Perfect Guards unintentionally.

Fixed a bug that caused some Electric Blitz attacks to be unguardable, even with Perfect Guards or Guard Parry.

Fixed a bug in which the Guard Regain would not reset after performing a successful counter-attack with the weapon 'Two Dragons Sword's charge attack.

Fixed a bug in which arrows fired from traps could not be guarded.

Fixed a bug in which the 'Monnphase Pocket Watch' could be used during boss fights.

Fixed a bug in which attacks from some monsters would not register correctly to the player character.

Fixed a bug in which the P-Organ ability 'Naturally recovers Durability of inactive weapons' reduced the weapon's durability while inactive during certain situations.

Fixed a bug in which having the P-Organ 'Lower Damage while Dodging' activated and a specific Amulet equipped would trigger the player's stamina regain earlier than intended.

Fixed a bug in which the deceased NPC 'Belle' at the 'Attacked Hotel Krat'.

Fixed a bug in which players were able to abnormally approach certain areas of the map.

Adjusted the Camera Rotation speed while using controllers to be not affected by the framerate.

(Specific for Asian Regions) PS4 Controller Settings Resetting Issue has now been fixed and can be saved regardless of the PS4's system settings.

Updated some translations and typos for the following languages:

'English'

'Chinese'

'Japanese'

Updated a typo in the in-game EULA.

Improved game stability and bugs related to in-game UI.

Upon installing the update, you might be prompted to accept the EULA (End User License Agreement) once again. This is due to the minor typo that has been updated with the new patch. Also, on PC, you might need to let the game pre-compile shaders after the update, which takes roughly 10-40 seconds, depending on your hardware.

Lies of P is now available on PlayStation 5, PlayStation 4, Xbox Series X|S, Xbox One, and Windows PC.