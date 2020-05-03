Fortnite: Light Sabers are back for StarWars day

Are Lightsabers still in Fortnite? Yes, they are for a day! (Image credits: Epic Games)

If your favourite attack in Fortnite is 'Slash and Dash', you are probably in luck!

Lightsabers are still in Fortnite, but only for a day since the item shop features the StarWars set as well. Epic has always been clever with their play and today isn't an exception.

Fortnite recently sent out a tweet stating May 4th as 'StarWars Day', which also makes for clever wordplay:

Fulfill your destiny.

#StarWarsDay is almost here and the Rey, Kylo Ren and Sith Trooper Outfits are back in the Shop!

Another tweet that was sent out recently has also confirmed about the existence of lightsabers in Fortnite.

Feel like a Jedi as Lightsabers have returned for a limited time!



Drop in game now and show off your skills. pic.twitter.com/koN5fGFc0i — Fortnite (@FortniteGame) May 3, 2020

This, however, may make your question:

Exactly, where are the lightsabers in Fortnite?

Fortnite Lightsabers

Lightsabers in Fortnite can be found inside a normal chest. They can also be found as floor loot all around the map. It may be possible to find them around populated areas such as 'The Agency'; you can also look around less packed areas that hold a ton of chests like Sweaty Sands and Weeping Woods.

As previously mentioned, Lightsabers locations in Fortnite are random and the item is available as chest and floor loot. Henchmen and other AI's do not carry these in any POI.

Fornite Lightsaber challenges are active again!

The Season 11 achievements for the Star Wars lightsabers have been re-enabled and can be earned again. pic.twitter.com/isq6krUSB9 — FireMonkey • Fortnite Intel 🎄 (@iFireMonkey) May 3, 2020

The tweet that was sent out by a popular data leaker iFire Monkey mentions that the Season 11 challenges for StarWars Lightsabers are active again. If you missed it back then, now is your chance to hop on and get it done!

Are Lightsabers available in Fortnite Competitive?

Lightsabers in Fortnite

No, this Lightsabers in Fortnite are only available for pubs/casual games and will not be making their way into Arena or any practice cups at all. Epic has seen how an over-powered weapon like this could easily ruin the 'competitive' nature of the game in seconds.

When the Infinity blade was added to a competitive Fortnite event, it potentially ruined the tournament for many players. Since then Epic has been extremely careful about what goes in and out of Competitive lobbies.

Here is a video of the tournament that was trashed due to the Infinity blade.

Lightsabers can deal a ton of damage to opponents. The Lightsaber in Fortnite essentially completes a full circle with two swings, a spin and ground pound at the end.

The first two swings deal 45 damage each, the spin in between deals a tiny 20 damage. However the finisher at the end, with its whopping 150 damage, is usually enough to send anyone back to the lobby.

