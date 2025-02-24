Like A Dragon Pirate Yakuza in Hawaii: All scoutable crew member locations

Like A Dragon Pirate Yakuza in Hawaii features more than 100 crew members that can be recruited to help you in upgrading your ship and during battles. While there are some that can be found during the main story and substories, there are also a few that can be found in minigame shops and by rescuing animals. Another way to get crew members is scouting. You can scout 42 crew members in Like A Dragon Pirate Yakuza in Hawaii.

Mentioned below is the entire list of crew members. alongside a brief guide on how to recruit them.

Crew Members that can be unlocked via Scouting in Pirate Yakuza in Hawaii

Bartender: Make 100 friends on Aloha Links to unlock this bartender from the Revolve bar. Kei: Make 30 friends on Aloha Links and unlock Kei from the Revolve bar. Julie: After creating three cannons at her shop, speak with Julie at Julie's Gearworks. Charlie: Reach Platinum level in Crazy Delivery to unlock Charlie from Crazy Delivery. Ikari: Pass any 10 exams at Ounabara Vocational School. Alo-Happy: Complete 1 area in the photo rally. Elizabeth: Complete any 2 areas in the photo rally. Kenzo: Give Kenzo 10 quality components at the Southeast small dock on Aloha Beach. Obispo: Eat at Tropical restaurant 5 times. Hamago Ishikiawa: Speak with Hamago Ishikiawa with Kabuki makeup near the fortune exchange. Nickelle Kidman: Reach a minimum of Pirate Rank 2 and talk to her. Yurina: Get at least 100 points in only one round in a game of Darts at Crystal Aloha Resort. Bug Professor Louis: Buy a Golden Dragonfly from Wan Shang Tong Herbal Medicine and give it to the Professor in Pirate Yakuza in Hawaii. Legendary Farmer Morishita: Hand over a Roughly Chopped Stir-Fried Veggie Bento to the farmer. Ranko Sarutobi: Give her $2,000 at Boogie Woogie Steak House. Businessman Taro: Beat Taro in a street fight at the intersection of Lantern Street and Lotus Street. Sharpshooter Takumi: This crew member can be unlocked by completing the 1-shot pool challenge on normal difficulty. Surfer Jay: Give him a Kraken-chan on Sunset Street in Pirate Yakuza in Hawaii. Lumberjack Hayashida: Get him a Staminan Spark from the ABC Store. Homeless Yamanaka: Get Yamanaka a Goro Goro Awakening Beer from the Goro Goro Kitchen. Thomas the Engineer: Speak to the engineer after completing 10 bounties on the first floor of Anaconda Shopping Center. Hibiki from Kamurocho: Make 10 friends on Aloha Links to recruit this crew member from the Worldwide Market Village's West Side. Carnal Sister Yoh: Reach Pirate Rank 3 or higher and then speak to her and give her a high-end chocolate in Pirate Yakuza in Hawaii. Carnal Sister Yuka: Reach Pirate Rank 3 or higher in Pirate Yakuza in Hawaii, speak to her, and give her a high-end chocolate. Hattori the Ninja: Speak to him at the Shinobi Sushi once you are at Pirate Rank 3 or higher. Hammerhead: Beat Hammerhead in a battle at the Anaconda Shopping Center's 2nd floor. Arque Dangerous III: Speak with him at the North of Crystal Aloha Resort once you reach Pirate Level 4 or higher. Kazami Evolution: Get 10 CDs and then speak to him. These CDs can be bought from multiple stores in Pirate Yakuza in Hawaii. Kamiyama: Search toilets and find 3 Ethereal Egesta. Hand them over to Kamiyama. Robson Caetano Da Silve: Once you clear Beginner Mania, talk to Da Silve. Swordsman Kengoro: Achieve Pirate Rank 3 or more and beat Kengoro in a fight near the Diamond Head Bar. Squid Hunter Kennosuke: Get him a Wild-Caught Fried Shrimp from Nolan's Boat Shop. Osaka-chan: Get to a minimum of Pirate Rank 5 and speak to her at the Crystal Aloha Resort. Elena: Give her $400 and a bouquet of flowers in Pirate Yakuza in Hawaii. Arman: Give him $1,000. Theo: Give him $2,000. Lucas: Beat him in a fight. Peter: Defeat Peter in a bout to recruit him as a crew member in Pirate Yakuza in Hawaii. Rafael: Beat Rafael in a fight. Natasha: Speak to Natasha after you are at Pirate Rank 2 or more. Monica: Speak to Monica after defeating the Tagger Pirates at the Pirates' Coliseum. Steve: Speak to Steve after fighting him.

