Like a Dragon Gaiden: All difficulty settings, and which one should you choose?

If you're new to Like a Dragon Gaiden, you may be curious about the game's difficulty settings and which one suits your preferences in the Yakuza spin-off. For now, you will find that there are three difficulty settings in the game: Beginner, Standard, and Professional, each catering to a particular type of gameplay experience that you are looking for.

Hence, it’s not all that surprising why some players are finding it a bit difficult to decide on which of the difficulty settings they need to go for.

This Like a Dragon Gaiden guide will, therefore, go over all the difficulty settings that are available in the game and what each of them offers.

All difficulty settings in Like a Dragon Gaiden

Expand Tweet

As mentioned, there are three difficulty settings to look forward to in Like a Dragon Gaiden. Here are what they offer:

1) Beginner

The Beginner difficulty setting will allow players to have a much easier time completing the story in the game. It will help them use the “action assist” feature, which will make combat significantly easier when dealing with some of the hardest encounters that the spin-off has to offer.

2) Standard

Standard is the normal difficulty where the enemies will still be challenging, but they will not be overbearingly powerful.

3) Professional

In Professional mode, enemies will hit you like a truck and have a good deal of HP. So you will need to rely on everything in Kiryu’s arsenal to make the encounters easier. Completing side quests and leveling Kiryu up will also be of significant importance, so make sure you complete the jobs in the Akame Network.

How to change Difficulty in Like a Dragon Gaiden

In Like a Dragon Gaiden, you can adjust the difficulty settings anytime from the Main Menu by going to Settings, then selecting Game Settings, and choosing your preferred option under the difficulty option.

So, at any time in the narrative, you can scale up or down the difficulty to your liking.

Expand Tweet

Which difficulty setting should you choose in Like a Dragon Gaiden?

If you are new to Action games or even to titles made by RGG Studios, then it’s recommended to go for the Beginner difficulty setting. It will help you learn more about the game as you have an easier time with the encounters.

Veterans of RGGS games can try out the harder difficulties and even go up to Professional if they want a challenge. Fortunately, if the hardest difficulty proves to be too difficult to manage, then the option to scale it down at any given point in the game is always available.