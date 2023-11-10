Like a Dragon Gaiden: Complete Camera Mode guide

Like a Dragon Gaiden features a Camera Mode system that will allow you to capture Sontenbori in all its glory. The setting for the spin-off has some incredible visuals, and you might want to take advantage of the feature and capture some of the most breathtaking views of the city. The Camera Mode also lets Kiryu take a breather from the ongoing action and take in Sontenbori and The Castle from different angles.

However, some players seem to be having a fair bit of trouble in making the most of the Camera system in the game.

Hence, this Like a Dragon Gaiden guide will go over everything you need to know about the Camera Mode in the latest Yakuza spin-off.

How to unlock Camera Mode in Like a Dragon Gaiden

The Camera mode in Like a Dragon Gaiden is unlocked only after Kiryu gets access to his smartphone. This will happen right after the first couple of sequences during the start of the narrative.

When the story begins, Kiryu will be tasked to protect a lady from some goon. This will eventually lead to a fight sequence where the tutorial will go over some of the core combat mechanics.

After beating the thugs, there will be a few long cutscenes, which will then lead to a container dock and opening up free roam. This is when Kiryu will gain access to his smartphone, thereby automatically unlocking the Camera Mode feature.

All Camera controls in Like a Dragon Gaiden

Here is all the camera control layout in Like a Dragon Gaiden:

Activate Camera:

Keyboard: C

Controller: D-Pad Up

Move:

Keyboard: WASD

Controller Left Stick

Move Camera:

Keyboard: Mouse

Controller: Right Stick

Take Photo:

Keyboard: E

Controller: A/X

Selfie Mode:

Keyboard: X

Controller: Left Stick (Press down)

Change Expression In Selfie Mode:

Keyboard: 1, 2, 3, 4

Controller: D-Pad (Up, down, left, right)

Special Filters (Cat ears, Dog Face, etc):

Keyboard: F

Controller: Y/Triangle

Filters (Monochrome, Sepia, etc):

Keyboard: V

Controller: X/Square

Zoom In:

Keyboard: Shift

Controller: Left Trigger

Zoom Out:

Keyboard: Spacebar

Controller: Right Trigger

If you point the camera at an NPC and zoom in, then they will strike different poses. So, experiment with the camera system a bit to make the most of your time in Sontenbori.

Where to find Camera Mode photos is Like a Dragon Gaiden

After you have snapped a few pictures in the game, you will be able to find the images in the following directory:

Xbox and PlayStation:

You will find the images in the Camera Gallery.

PC:

PC users will find the images at:

C:\Users\{YourUsername}\AppData\Local\SEGA\LikeADragonGaiden\Steam\album

So make sure to check it out after you have snapped a couple of selfies with Kiryu.