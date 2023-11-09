Like a Dragon Gaiden Gotta Catch em Balls achievement guide: How to get all 7 Golden Balls

Like a Dragon Gaiden features an achievement called Gotta Catch em Balls, which requires you to pretend you’re in Dragon Ball Z. To get it, you have to unlock a collection of seven Golden Balls. Once they've been gathered, the game will let you make a wish. A few of those seven items take a little work to obtain. However, the rest are easy to spot — and just as easy to overlook.

To get the achievement, you don't have to collect these items in any particular order. The following sections will tell you what wishes you can make, and which is the best for the Gotta Catch em Balls substory in Like a Dragon Gaiden.

How to complete Gotta Catch em Balls in Like a Dragon Gaiden

Some of these balls are very easy to find (Image via SEGA)

Quite a few of the Golden Balls for the Gotta Catch em Balls achievement in Like a Dragon Gaiden are quite easy to spot. For example, one’s in Ebisu Pawn and another can be bought from Akame herself once you have the required points. Depending on how good you are at pool, getting one of the seven balls can be quite challenging.

Below is a list of all seven wish orbs in Like a Dragon Gaiden required to complete Gotta Catch em Balls and how to get them:

All seven wish orbs

Ball #1: Purchase for 777 points from Akame’s shop.

Purchase for 777 points from Akame’s shop. Ball #2: This one can be found in the Kiss Shot Billiard Bar and costs 777 points, which can be obtained by playing pool.

This one can be found in the Kiss Shot Billiard Bar and costs 777 points, which can be obtained by playing pool. Ball #3: Western Shofukucho Street on a canopy; use the Spider Gadget to grab it. This one can be found during a Stroll n’ Patrol mission, “Solve the Mysterious Note.”

Western Shofukucho Street on a canopy; use the Spider Gadget to grab it. This one can be found during a Stroll n’ Patrol mission, “Solve the Mysterious Note.” Ball #4: This one can be bought from the Ebisu Pawn and costs 77,777 Yen.

This one can be bought from the Ebisu Pawn and costs 77,777 Yen. Ball #5: In the center of Sotenbori, where the boats come through, look for a muscular man posing in the front of a watercraft. Then, aim the Spider Gadget at his groin to collect it.

In the center of Sotenbori, where the boats come through, look for a muscular man posing in the front of a watercraft. Then, aim the Spider Gadget at his groin to collect it. Ball #6: This one's location is The Castle. Walk under the massive Oni statue (Fighters Lounge) and aim up at its groin. You can use the Spider Gadget to grab it. It's also worth noting you have to be Silver Rank to enter Fighters Lounge.

This one's location is The Castle. Walk under the massive Oni statue (Fighters Lounge) and aim up at its groin. You can use the Spider Gadget to grab it. It's also worth noting you have to be Silver Rank to enter Fighters Lounge. Ball #7: The Castle: Left of the Casino entrance. Look for the conveyor belt of dancers and a muscular dancer with bright underwear on. When he’s in range, use the Spider Gadget to acquire the item.

Follow the golden turtles (Image via SEGA)

Perhaps the most confusing one on this list for Gotta Catch em Balls is Ball #3. In Like a Dragon Gaiden, you can get it in chapter 4. During a patrol mission on the river's north bank, head down to find a guy staring at a vacant building.

He’ll hand you a note with a riddle about four turtles. Simply head to Shofukucho Street, then to the building with four golden turtles. Turn around, and you’ll see a glittering item on the canopy; that’s the wish orb you need.

For one of these seven balls, you’ll also need to be at least Silver Rank in the Coliseum, which is also required by this game's story. Once this condition is fulfilled, you can head to the Fighters Lounge and look for the massive oni statue. Just peer up at the groin of this statue and use the Spider Gadget.

Look towards Bishamon Bridge for this one (Image via SEGA)

In fact, several of these appear to be groin-adjacent. The other hardest one to unlock for the Gotta Catch em Balls trophy requires you to stand by the river in the daytime. It’ll take some time, but wait for a yellow boat with someone posing on it. You’ll get a cue to grab the ball from his body when it gets close enough in Like a Dragon Gaiden.

Once you have all seven items, you can wish for one of the following:

I want the normal, peaceful life I once had: This is beyond Shen’s power.

This is beyond Shen’s power. I want endless riches: Receive 1,000,000 yen.

1,000,000 yen. I want eternal life: Receive 100 “Nourishment of the Sea King”.

Receive 100 “Nourishment of the Sea King”. I want se*y panties: Shen gives you his golden panties. Sell for 1,500,000 yen.

If you want to spend time in the coliseum, go for Eternal Life. Otherwise, the best wish is "se*y panties." That said, you should ask for a “normal, peaceful life” just for the response.

Like a Dragon Gaiden features a wealth of optional content and Gotta Catch em Balls in part of it.

