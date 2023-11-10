Like a Dragon Gaiden “When Will I Taste Okonomiyaki!!?” guide: Where to find Okonomiyaki

Much like with any Yakuza game, Like a Dragon Gaiden also features a lot of NPC side quests, one of which is called “When Will I Taste Okonomiyaki!!?.” You can activate it by interacting with the NPC at Shofukucho, at which point you will be tasked with obtaining an Okonomiyaki and bringing it back to them.

With so much going on in Sontenbori, getting your hands on the item is easier said than done. There are just a few particular vendors that sell them, and it’s not all that surprising why there are many players who are struggling to complete this side quest.

Today’s Like a Dragon Gaiden guide will therefore go over how you can obtain an Okonomiyaki and complete the “When Will I Taste Okonomiyaki!!?” NPC quest.

How to obtain an Okonomiyaki in Like a Dragon Gaiden

Expand Tweet

To find Okonomiyaki in Like a Dragon Gaiden, here are a few things that you will need to do:

Make your way to the Sontenbori Footpath and look for a vendor called Hiratai. You will find the vendor just a bit north of where Kiryu encounters the NPC who gives him the quest.

Upon reaching Hiratai, you will need to speak with the female NPC at the window, who will then open up their menu to you.

Here you will find three types of Okonomiyaki. One is the more traditional variant, another with Mochi on it, and the third one that is even more customized.

To complete “When Will I Taste Okonomiyaki!!?” it doesn’t matter which of the three you pick, as all of them will let you complete the quest.

Once you have purchased one, take it back to the NPC who gave you the task, and interact with them to complete it.

However, do keep in mind that the Okonomiyaki will be removed from your inventory when you round out the quest.

Rewards for completing the “When Will I Taste Okonomiyaki!!?” quest in Like a Dragon Gaiden

When you complete the “When Will I Taste Okonomiyaki!!?” quest, you will receive the following rewards:

5,000 Yem

250 Akame Network Points

Expand Tweet

Both of these rewards are incredibly important when it comes to helping Kiryu get more powerful in the game. So if you want to have an easier time completing some of the more difficult late-game content, then you might want to look into finishing as many NPC quests as possible in Like a Dragon Gaiden.