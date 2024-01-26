Like a Dragon Infinite Wealth difficulty settings explained

If you want to adjust Like a Dragon Infinite Wealth difficulty options, you’re more than likely going to be frustrated. It is possible, but it will require a considerable amount of work - and on top of that, it’s not even free. While RGG Studio and Sega’s latest RPG masterpiece has enchanted people worldwide, it’s not without controversy and poor decision-making at the top of the company. It’s not the developers' fault, but the difficulty options exist.

If you want to know what it takes to adjust this game's difficulty settings, this article will provide everything. While it might be unfortunate, there are difficulty settings you can adjust - for a price.

How to access Like a Dragon Infinite Wealth difficulty options

First, beat the game. Second, have the DLC.

If you want to adjust the Like a Dragon Infinite Wealth difficulty settings, you have to do two things first. One is easy enough and is merely time-consuming. The other is where fans are going to find the publishers are being incredibly unfair to their audience, who spent their hard-earned money on the game:

Complete LAD Infinite Wealth

Purchase the Master Vacation DLC bundle

However, if you bought either the Deluxe ($89.99) or Ultimate ($109.99) editions of LAD Infinite Wealth, you already have access to the DLC. If you have the Standard Edition of the game, you have to spend $20 to unlock the Master Vacation DLC. This bundle unlocks New Game+ alongside a final dungeon. That means this setting in Like a Dragon Infinite Wealth is locked behind a Paywall.

In order to change the difficulty settings, you need to first beat the entire game. The base game is all set along the normal difficulty settings. Then, access New Game+, and pick a difficulty: Normal, Hard, or Legend.

However, you can adjust the difficulty while you’re playing the game if you want. That is found in the settings in the game’s menu. You can even increase the difficulty to Legend if you find the game isn’t hard enough.

What changes in Like a Dragon Infinite Wealth’s harder difficulties?

You can adjust the settings - once you beat the game (Image via SEGA)

Like a Dragon Infinite Wealth’s difficulty settings don’t add additional game mechanics to any of the boss fights. Each of the other two difficulty levels has recommended levels you should be at before you tackle them.

Hard recommends level 55+. Legend difficulty recommends you be at least level 75 before diving in. The enemies will hit harder and have more health, but also grant more experience and other greater battle rewards. In addition, some of the trophies are hidden behind the DLC, so if you want them all, you’ll have to do some extra work.

Like a Dragon Infinite Wealth is now available today on PC, Xbox, and PlayStation consoles and features dual protagonists Kasuga Ichiban and Kiryu Kazuma.