"Like Dream": Wantep roasts Minecraft YouTuber after Mizkif calls masked beings "cringe"

Twitch streamer Wantep hilariously made fun of YouTuber Clay “Dream” after Matthew “Mizkif” Rinaudo commented about faceless creators during a recent livestream.

Rinaudo was playing League of Legends along with One True King member Emily “Emiru” Schunk. The two were joined by the likes of Wantep, Snuffy and CrazySlick.

Rinaudo initially got into a discussion with Snuffy about League of Legends champion Jhin, who was apparently her favorite. Miz felt “masked beings were cringy,” to which Wantep replied with a hilarious joke about Dream.

SOME OF US ARE GRINDING THIS MONTH SO IF YOU WANNA JOIN LET ME KNOW ATTENTION ALL STREAMER FRIENDS IM MAKING A LEAGUE DISCORD FOR BAD PLAYERS ONLY GOLD OR BELOW SOME OF US ARE GRINDING THIS MONTH SO IF YOU WANNA JOIN LET ME KNOW

Wantep mocks Minecraft YouTuber Dream after Mizkif calls masked beings cringy

The streamers had not even begun their first League of Legends match when the incident took place. Emiru chose “Zhin” as her champion while the streamers waited in the match lobby. In response, Snuffy claimed that Zhin was her favorite League of Legends character.

As it turned out, Rinaudo was not a fan of the champion due to the simple reason that he wore a mask. The streamer claimed that he found masked beings to be cringy:

“Oh my god, dude that’s so stupid. I think things that don’t show their face like, are so f***ing cringy.”

In response, Wantep said the following:

“Yeah, like Dream!”

Needless to say, the group burst into laughter. Snuffy claimed Rinaudo was simply mad because she had told him that she found Zhin hot. The streamers eventually moved on and started playing.

The group was simply waiting for other creators to join them. Rinaudo sent a request to Twitch creator JellyPeanut, who was apparently reacting to some memes instead.

Interested fans can check out more of this particular interaction here:

Emiru and Miz are friends and regularly feature on each other's social media.

See u tomorrow Update: Last night on Emi’s stream my car got hit by someone in the parking lot.. we’re settling it through insurance but the damages are about 100k to my car.. I won’t be live today. I’m going shopping for a Toyota Prius and talking to insurance agencies. See u tomorrow

Wantep is a popular Just Chatting streamer who regularly plays games such as Minecraft, Valorant, PUBG, and League of Legends. He currently has 66k followers on Twitch.

Meanwhile, Snuffy is a Vtuber who regularly engages with her fans during Just Chatting streams. The streamer also plays League of Legends, Minecraft and Red Dead Redemption 2.

The clip made it to LivestreamFail on Reddit as well:

Now, every Minecraft fan's question is, "How will Dream react?" The streamer has a massive fan-following that can take any Twitch streamer head-on. With many expecting a response from Dream, fans can be sure to check back here to get all the latest news.

Edited by R. Elahi