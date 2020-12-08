New Gold Royale Bundle Lime Python in Free Fire: All you need to know

Free Fire introduces several events and lucky draw-spin wheels every alternative month to help players redeem exciting and exclusive prizes.

These redeemed rewards include gun skins, characters, and cosmetics like individual fashion items and bundles. Players can also buy various bundles from the in-game store.

With the recent OB25 update in Free Fire, the developers have released a new and fascinating bundle in-game, called the Toxic-Lime Python bundle. Along with this unique pack, many other fashionable items and weapon skins are also available in the new Gold Royale section of Free Fire.

This article elucidates all details about the Toxic-Lime Python bundle in Free Fire and all other items in the Gold Royale section after the OB25 update.

Every detail about the Lime Python bundle and the new Gold Royale in Free Fire

The Toxic-Lime Python bundle is available in the Gold Royale section and can be obtained by spinning the prize pool with Free Fire tokens. As always, the Gold Royale section is valid for 60 days and will get refreshed again.

Hence, players have ample time to make consecutive spins and stand a chance to win this exclusive bundle.

The Toxic-Lime Python bundle consists of a top shirt, a half-bottom with tights and knee guards, a pair of sneakers, a mask, and headwear.

How to procure the Toxic-Lime Python bundle?

It can not be purchased or obtained directly. However, players can follow these steps to spin the Gold Royale and stand a chance to win the bundle:

Run Free Fire.

Go to the Luck Royale section on the left-hand side of the screen.

Tap it and select the Gold Royale section.

Tap on the spin option to win and collect prizes

There will be two options to spin the wheel. One spin costs 300 Free Fire coins, and 11 spins cost 3000 Free Fire coins.

Tap on any of the preferred spin options, and random prizes will be obtained through the spin.

Players may obtain the Toxic-Lime Python bundle by making consecutive spins; however, the bundle is not guaranteed.

Along with the special bundle, the Gold Royale also contains other time-limited weapon skins and various fashionable items like shirts, tops, bottoms, headwear, glasses, etc. The weapon skins available in the Gold Royale section are:

Purple Parade

Bloody Mary

Digital Camouflage

Desert Hunter

Lifestream

Along with the weapon skins, other in-game utility items are also available in this section in Free Fire.

