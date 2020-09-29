Limited edition Fortnite x Marvel merchandise drops on Amazon 

Epic Games' Fortnite is currently almost halfway through its Marvel-themed superhero season, which has proved to be a major hit with fanboys across the globe.

Featuring the likes of popular superheroes such as Iron Man, Groot, Thor, Wolverine and others, the superhero extravaganza has proved to be a gold mine for Marvel fans, who have been left spoilt for choice when it comes to content. From exciting new challenges to skins, Epic seems to have left no stone unturned in ensuring a wholesome superhero experience for the ages.

If that wasn't enough, in collaboration with Disney, Fortnite is now launching an exclusive line of Marvel-themed merchandise online on Amazon.com:

In collaboration with @Marvel and @Disney, check out this capsule collection of Fortnite x Marvel gear for a limited time. #FortniteNexusWar https://t.co/wlA3WnOVcY pic.twitter.com/snlv9Ng0mM — Fortnite (@FortniteGame) September 28, 2020

From T-shirts and Hoodies to Toys and Backpacks, here's what's up for grabs on Amazon.

The Fortnite x Marvel collection

Epic Games is known to transcend expectations whenever it comes to collaborative crossovers and with it's latest Marvel-themed Fortnite Chapter 2 - Season 4, it surely seems to be going all guns-blazing.

Here's a list of everything that is part of the exclusive Fortnite x Marvel Amazon collection:

T-shirts and Hoodies

From Doctor Doom To Thor, there are a plethora of options to choose from as exclusive Fortnite x Marvel-themed apparel and accessories are up for grabs.

Image Credits: Amazon

Accessories

From Llamas adorning Tees to slick Fortnite trolleys, fans have been provided with a host of exciting options in the Accessories department:

Image Credits: Amazon

Toys and Collectibles

The most exciting department is undoubtedly the Toys and Collectibles one, where precise action-figures of popular Fortnite characters and NERF toy guns have also been added:

Image Credits: Amazon

In addition to the aforementioned departments, there is also exclusive Fortnite x Marvel-themed merchandise available in the Home and Decor, Costume and Dress-Up, and Books and Stationery departments!

Head on over to Amazon to grab your exclusive Fortnite x Marvel gear now!