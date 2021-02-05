List of Battle Tags added in Free Fire Cobra (OB26) update

The developers of Free Fire frequently release updates to keep the game fresh with new features.

The latest OB26 ‘The Cobra’ update was released yesterday. It has brought numerous features and additions to the battle royale game including a revamped training ground, new weapons, a special partnership system called Dynamic Duo, a new revival mechanism and more.

Battle Tags are one of the more interesting features that have been added to Free Fire with the OB26 update.

This article provides players with an overview of this new feature.

Read: Lokesh Gamer's Free Fire ID, stats, and K/D ratio in February 2021

Battle Tags in Free Fire

Battle Tags will be displayed in a player’s profile. It will be seen by other players when they visit the profile.

Players can only earn these tags from their performance in a match. Each of the tags has three variants.

Advertisement

Players will have to complete the missions a specific number of times to unlock the titles for the display.

List of Battle Tags in Free Fire

List of Battle Tags in Free Fire

Here is a list of all the Battle Tags in Free Fire:

Dominator

Conditions: Eliminate opponents and be the final survivor

Uncrowned

Conditions: Eliminate opponents but did not survive till the end

Best Pal

Conditions: Support your teammates by helping them up.

Sharpshooter

Conditions: Eliminate opponents from a distance.

Wrestler

Conditions: Eliminate opponents from close up.

Peacemaker

Conditions: Be the final survivor with as little combat as possible.

Ninja

Conditions: Cool and collected, occupy the better terrains.

Guerrilla

Conditions: Move around and look for the chances to strike.

Apart from these Battle Tags, there are many Social Styles that have already been unlocked. They are as follows:

Trendsetter Socialite Veteran Newbie Play to win Just for fun Chatterbox Silent killer

How to equip Battle Tags and Social styles in Garena Free Fire

Players can follow the steps given below to equip Battle and Social styles in Free Fire:

Advertisement

Step 1: Players first have to open Garena Free Fire and click on the profile icon located on the top-left corner of the screen.

Click on the profile icon

Step 2: Next, they should press the edit icon as shown in the given picture.

Click on the Edit icon

Step 3: They would then have to tap on the 'Styles' tab.

Tap on the 'Styles' tab

Advertisement

Step 4: Finally, players can select the required tag that they want to display.

Select the required tag to display

Read: Ajjubhai (Total Gaming) vs Raistar: Who has better Free Fire stats in February 2021?