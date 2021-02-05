List of Battle Tags added in Free Fire Cobra (OB26) update

The developers of Free Fire frequently release updates to keep the game fresh with new features.
The latest OB26 ‘The Cobra’ update was released yesterday. It has brought numerous features and additions to the battle royale game including a revamped training ground, new weapons, a special partnership system called Dynamic Duo, a new revival mechanism and more.
Battle Tags are one of the more interesting features that have been added to Free Fire with the OB26 update.
This article provides players with an overview of this new feature.
Battle Tags in Free Fire
Battle Tags will be displayed in a player’s profile. It will be seen by other players when they visit the profile.
Players can only earn these tags from their performance in a match. Each of the tags has three variants.
Players will have to complete the missions a specific number of times to unlock the titles for the display.
List of Battle Tags in Free Fire
Here is a list of all the Battle Tags in Free Fire:
Dominator
Conditions: Eliminate opponents and be the final survivor
Uncrowned
Conditions: Eliminate opponents but did not survive till the end
Best Pal
Conditions: Support your teammates by helping them up.
Sharpshooter
Conditions: Eliminate opponents from a distance.
Wrestler
Conditions: Eliminate opponents from close up.
Peacemaker
Conditions: Be the final survivor with as little combat as possible.
Ninja
Conditions: Cool and collected, occupy the better terrains.
Guerrilla
Conditions: Move around and look for the chances to strike.
Apart from these Battle Tags, there are many Social Styles that have already been unlocked. They are as follows:
- Trendsetter
- Socialite
- Veteran
- Newbie
- Play to win
- Just for fun
- Chatterbox
- Silent killer
How to equip Battle Tags and Social styles in Garena Free Fire
Players can follow the steps given below to equip Battle and Social styles in Free Fire:
Step 1: Players first have to open Garena Free Fire and click on the profile icon located on the top-left corner of the screen.
Step 2: Next, they should press the edit icon as shown in the given picture.
Step 3: They would then have to tap on the 'Styles' tab.
Step 4: Finally, players can select the required tag that they want to display.
Read: Ajjubhai (Total Gaming) vs Raistar: Who has better Free Fire stats in February 2021?