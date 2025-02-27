List of all characters in Monster Hunter Wilds

The characters in Monster Hunter Wilds bring the game’s vibrant world to life, with each of them playing a crucial role as players explore the Forbidden Lands. Set to release on February 28, 2025, Monster Hunter Wilds invites adventurers to face powerful monsters while uncovering hidden secrets. The characters in the title include loyal companions and enigmatic figures, who add depth to the narrative and shape the player’s journey.

Here’s a detailed look at all characters who make Monster Hunter Wilds an unforgettable experience.

All the characters in Monster Hunter Wilds

A still from Monster Hunter Wilds (Image via Capcom)

Protagonist and Companion

1) The Hunter:

You will assume the role of the Hunter, the protagonist commissioned to venture into the unknown Forbidden Lands. Commissioned by the Forbidden Lands Research Commission, the Hunter has to confront powerful beasts and unravel historical secrets while fighting to stay alive.

The Hunter's appearance can be modified, and his adventures are based on the player's gameplay decisions.

2) Palico

Every Hunter requires a companion, and the Palico fits the bill. These cat-like creatures are not only adorable but also intelligent animals that can speak and provide strategic aid in fights. Palicos offer buffs, heal the player, and distract monsters, and so they are a must-have during difficult hunts.

Allies in the journey

Feast up (Image via Capcom)

1) Alma

Alma is the handler of the Hunter, coordinating quests, monitoring monster activity, and offering critical intel while on a hunt. She is a cultural anthropologist and archaeologist, so she's more than merely a guide across all characters. Alma decodes the lore and history of the Forbidden Lands and adds depth to the story based on her interpretations.

2) Gemma

Gemma is a talented smithy responsible for forging and upgrading the Hunter’s gear. From strong weapons to tough armor, she ensures the Hunter is well-equipped for the obstacles to come. Her work is essential to making it through the tough environments and fighting ferocious monsters.

3) Nata

Nata is a mysterious boy who unexpectedly joins the Hunter’s journey. Nothing is known about his past. However, his role in the world of the Forbidden Lands is integral to the game's plot. Throughout the narrative, players will come to find out more and more about Nata and his position in the affairs of the world.

Leaders and Mentors

1) Fabius

Fabius is a veteran Hunter and the leader of the Forbidden Lands Research Commission. After discovering Nata, he formed the guild to explore the region’s mysteries. With years of experience, he coordinates expedition teams and provides mentorship to the Hunters under his command.

2) Rove

Rove is a peculiar creature known as a Wudwud who roams the wilds, far from his homeland. Unlike other monsters, he is peaceful and intelligent, often guiding the Hunter to hidden locations or providing cryptic advice.

The Elite Astrum unit

The Astrum Unit is an elite expedition team sent to explore the Forbidden Lands. Consisting of experienced Hunters and specialists, they aid the main character throughout the journey.

1) Olivia

Olivia is a fearless warrior known for her devastating hammer attacks. As a support Hunter, she assists the player during quests, dealing heavy damage to monsters and protecting allies from danger.

2) Athos

Athos is Olivia’s trusty Palico partner who fights alongside her in battles. Like other Palicos, he offers strategic support, distracting monsters and providing buffs to aid Olivia and the Hunter. His loyalty and bravery complement Olivia’s fighting style.

3) Erik

Erik serves as the Astrum Unit’s handler, renowned for his deep knowledge of monster ecology and biology. He offers valuable insights into monster behavior, helping the team strategize during hunts.

4) Werner

Werner is the Astrum Unit’s smithy, known for crafting advanced weaponry and gear. His innovative designs give the Hunters an edge against the toughest monsters.

This concludes the list of all the characters in Monster Hunter Wilds.

