List of countries where PUBG Mobile Lite is available in May 2021

PUBG Mobile Lite was released a year after PUBG Mobile and is meant for players with low-end devices.

The title builds on the original PUBG Mobile gameplay and uses Unreal Engine 4 to provide players with an exhilarating battle royale experience on budget smartphones.

PUBG Mobile Lite can run smoothly on devices with 600 MB of free space and 1 GB of RAM. However, the game is only available on the Android platform in selected countries.

This article provides users with a list of countries where PUBG Mobile Lite is available.

Countries where PUBG Mobile Lite is available as of May 2021

PUBG MOBILE LITE is launching in more countries every day! Currently available in select countries in South and South East Asia, South America, the Middle East, & Africa; PUBG MOBILE LITE will soon be available in almost everywhere. Are you ready to drop into PUBG MOBILE LITE? pic.twitter.com/LzTMvaKV8E — PUBG Mobile Lite (@PUBGMobileLite) August 10, 2019

South East Asia

Philippines, Malaysia, Burma, Indonesia, Thailand, Laos, Cambodia, Singapore, Hong Kong, Macao.

Asia

Pakistan, Sri Lanka, Bangladesh, Nepal, Kazakhstan, Uzbekistan, Kyrgyzstan, Tajikistan, Turkmenistan.

Africa

Egypt, Tunisia, Algeria, Morocco, Nigeria, South Africa, Tanzania, Kenya, Uganda, Ghana, Mozambique, Cote-d'Ivoire, Angola, Madagascar, Cameroon, Niger, Burkina Faso, Mali, Zambia, Republic of Senegal, Zimbabwe, Rwanda, Benin, Togo, Central African Republic, Congo, Liberia, Mauritania, Namibia, Botswana, Gabon, Guinea-Bissau, Mauritius, Cape Verde.

Middle East

Lebanon, Bahrain, Iraq, Jordan, Kuwait, United Arab Emirates, Qatar, Oman, Israel, Yemen.

Europe

Turkey, Russia, Republic of Belarus, Ukraine, Azerbaijan, Serbia, Armenia, Republic of Macedonia, Latvia, Moldova, Georgia, Bosnia and Herzegovina.

America

Brazil, Colombia, Venezuela, Ecuador, Peru, Bolivia, Chile, Paraguay, Uruguay, Argentina, Guatemala, Belize, El Salvador, Honduras, Nicaragua, Republic of Costa Rica, Panama, Bahamas, Bermuda, Haiti, Dominica, Jamaica, Trinidad and Tobago, Aruba, Antigua and Barbuda, Cayman Islands, British Virgin Islands, Netherlands Antilles, Turks and Caicos Islands.

Oceania

Papua New Guinea, Fiji, Solomon Islands.

(Source: Tencent Games)

Trust us, you don't want to miss out on our stylish Winner Pass 24 outfits, available May 1-30th! 🏆👚👔 Get them now in PUBG MOBILE LITE! 💛😍 pic.twitter.com/6s1OBNNY3D — PUBG Mobile Lite (@PUBGMobileLite) May 1, 2021

