List of countries where PUBG Mobile Lite is available in May 2021

PUBG Mobile Lite was released a year after PUBG Mobile and is meant for players with low-end devices.
The title builds on the original PUBG Mobile gameplay and uses Unreal Engine 4 to provide players with an exhilarating battle royale experience on budget smartphones.
PUBG Mobile Lite can run smoothly on devices with 600 MB of free space and 1 GB of RAM. However, the game is only available on the Android platform in selected countries.
This article provides users with a list of countries where PUBG Mobile Lite is available.
Countries where PUBG Mobile Lite is available as of May 2021
South East Asia
Philippines, Malaysia, Burma, Indonesia, Thailand, Laos, Cambodia, Singapore, Hong Kong, Macao.
Asia
Pakistan, Sri Lanka, Bangladesh, Nepal, Kazakhstan, Uzbekistan, Kyrgyzstan, Tajikistan, Turkmenistan.
Africa
Egypt, Tunisia, Algeria, Morocco, Nigeria, South Africa, Tanzania, Kenya, Uganda, Ghana, Mozambique, Cote-d'Ivoire, Angola, Madagascar, Cameroon, Niger, Burkina Faso, Mali, Zambia, Republic of Senegal, Zimbabwe, Rwanda, Benin, Togo, Central African Republic, Congo, Liberia, Mauritania, Namibia, Botswana, Gabon, Guinea-Bissau, Mauritius, Cape Verde.
Middle East
Lebanon, Bahrain, Iraq, Jordan, Kuwait, United Arab Emirates, Qatar, Oman, Israel, Yemen.
Europe
Turkey, Russia, Republic of Belarus, Ukraine, Azerbaijan, Serbia, Armenia, Republic of Macedonia, Latvia, Moldova, Georgia, Bosnia and Herzegovina.
America
Brazil, Colombia, Venezuela, Ecuador, Peru, Bolivia, Chile, Paraguay, Uruguay, Argentina, Guatemala, Belize, El Salvador, Honduras, Nicaragua, Republic of Costa Rica, Panama, Bahamas, Bermuda, Haiti, Dominica, Jamaica, Trinidad and Tobago, Aruba, Antigua and Barbuda, Cayman Islands, British Virgin Islands, Netherlands Antilles, Turks and Caicos Islands.
Oceania
Papua New Guinea, Fiji, Solomon Islands.
(Source: Tencent Games)
