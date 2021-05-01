PUBG Mobile Lite 0.21.0 global version download for Season 24: APK download link for worldwide users

PUBG Mobile Lite 0.21.0 version was released in April and brought in a few changes that have undoubtedly enhanced the user experience. Players can use the APK file present on the official website to download this iteration.

Every month, a new WP or Winner Pass is released in PUBG Mobile Lite. The Season 24 Winner Pass recently started, offering users a variety of rewards. They can purchase two paid versions — Elite Upgrade and the Elite Upgrade Plus — for 80 BC and 800 BC, respectively.

This article provides a step-by-step guide to download the PUBG Mobile Lite 0.21.0 version for Season 24.

Disclaimer: PUBG Mobile and PUBG Mobile Lite are banned in India. Hence, users from the country are strictly advised not to download the game.

Also read: 3 reasons why Free Fire is better than PUBG Mobile Lite on low-end Android devices

Downloading PUBG Mobile Lite 0.21.0 global version for Season 24 using APK file

Trust us, you don't want to miss out on our stylish Winner Pass 24 outfits, available May 1-30th! 🏆👚👔 Get them now in PUBG MOBILE LITE! 💛😍 pic.twitter.com/6s1OBNNY3D — PUBG Mobile Lite (@PUBGMobileLite) May 1, 2021

Advertisement

Users can follow the steps given below to download this version via the APK file:

Step 1: They must head to the official website of PUBG Mobile Lite. They can do it by clicking on this link.

Step 2: After reaching the game’s webpage, players have to click on the “APK Download” option, and it will soon be downloaded.

Users must note the size of the APK file is around 610 MB. They have to ensure that they have adequate space available on their devices before downloading the file.

Step 3: They can then locate and install the APK file. However, they must toggle on the “Install from Unknown Source” option before opening the game.

Upon completing the installation process, users can open PUBG Mobile Lite and enjoy the latest 0.21.0 version.

Note: In case players face an error message stating, “There was a problem parsing the package,” they can try re-downloading the APK file of the PUBG Mobile Lite 0.21.0 version again and following the steps that have been mentioned earlier.

Happy New Year! 🎉



We hope 2021 is full of Chicken Dinners as far as the eye can see! pic.twitter.com/fYLdqWs1KN — PUBG Mobile Lite (@PUBGMobileLite) January 5, 2021

Also read: PUBG Mobile Lite Season 24 Winner Pass release date and time in India