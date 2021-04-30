PUBG Mobile Lite Season 24 Winner Pass release date and time in India

Winner Pass or WP is one of the best means in PUBG Mobile Lite by which players can get their hands on a variety of exclusive items. WP is a tier-based reward system of the battle royale title.

In WP, players have to complete missions and such to climb up the ranks and claim the items. Every month, a new pass is introduced into the game bringing a fresh set of rewards.

The next Winner Pass, Season 24, is on the horizon, and fans are incredibly excited for its arrival. This article sheds light on the release date, time, and other information about the upcoming pass in PUBG Mobile Lite.

Details about PUBG Mobile Lite Season 24 Winner Pass

Release date, time, and price

Ongoing Season 23 draws to an end on April 30th, today

As stated above, a new Winner Pass will be introduced to PUBG Mobile Lite at the beginning of every month. Therefore, the Season 24 WP will make its way into the game tomorrow, May 1st, 2021. The expected release time of the pass is 7:30 AM IST (+5:30 UTC).

In PUBG Mobile Lite, there are two different paid versions of Winner Pass: Elite Upgrade and the Elite Upgrade Plus. To purchase them, players must shell out 280 BC and 800 BC, respectively.

How to upgrade

Winner Pass

It is pretty easy to upgrade the Winner Pass in PUBG Mobile Lite. This can be done by following the steps given below:

Open PUBG Mobile Lite and click on the "WP" icon.

Next, tap on the “Upgrade” button.

Choose the required variant of the pass and click the button present below it.

Leaked rewards

Here are a few of the items that might be added with the pass:

Players can check out the following video to get insights on the leaked rewards of the Winner Pass:

