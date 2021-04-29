Create
PUBG Mobile Lite 0.21.0 latest global version update: APK download link for global users (2021)

The 0.21.0 version of PUBG Mobile Lite was released earlier this month (Image via PUBG Mobile Lite / Facebook)
Nishant Thakkar
ANALYST
Modified 13 min ago
PUBG Mobile Lite is a streamlined version of PUBG Mobile. The game provides a premium battle royale experience for players with low-end devices.

The 0.21.0 version of PUBG Mobile Lite was released earlier this month. Android users can download this version from the Google Play Store. They can also use the APK file available on the game's official website to do so.

This article provides a step-by-step guide on how to download the latest global version update of PUBG Mobile Lite.

Disclaimer: PUBG Mobile and PUBG Mobile Lite are banned in India. Hence, users from the country are strictly advised not to download the game.

Downloading PUBG Mobile Lite 0.21.0 latest global version update using APK file

Players can follow the steps given below to download and install the latest PUBG Mobile Lite 0.21.0 version on their Android devices:

Step 1: Players should first visit the official PUBG Mobile Lite website. They can click here to be directed to the website.

Note: The APK file size is 610 MB. Players have to ensure that they have sufficient storage space on their device before downloading the file.

Step 2: Next, players should tap on the “APK Download” button. The file will be downloaded soon.

Step 3: After the download is complete, players must enable the "Install from Unknown Source" option if they haven’t done so previously.

Step 4: Players should then locate and install the APK file on their devices. Once the installation is complete, they can open PUBG Mobile Lite and enjoy the 0.21.0 update.

If a player encounters an error stating that there was a problem parsing the package, they can try re-downloading the APK file and following the steps mentioned above again.

Published 29 Apr 2021, 09:07 IST
