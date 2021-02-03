In a way, PUBG Mobile has become synonymous with the battle royale genre on the mobile platform. The game has established itself as one of the biggest and most influential products in the industry, with a huge fan base not only in India but across the world.

However, PUBG Mobile’s journey has not been smooth in multiple countries as it has been under the scrutiny of their governments for various reasons. Some countries have even imposed a ban on the game. Though the game has managed to stage a comeback in countries like Nepal and Pakistan, there are other countries where it is still banned.

This article lists out the countries where PUBG Mobile cannot be played in February 2021.

List of countries where PUBG Mobile cannot be played in 2021

#1 India

PUBG Mobile has become a household name in India and boasts a massive fanbase in the country.

However, the Government of India suspended 118 applications of Chinese origin due to security reasons last year, and the list included PUBG Mobile.

The Ministry of Electronics and Information Technology said in an official release:

“In view of the emergent nature of threats has decided to block 118 mobile apps since in view of information available they are engaged in activities which is prejudicial to sovereignty and integrity of India, defence of India, security of state, and public order.”

Since the ban, fans have been eagerly waiting for the return of PUBG Mobile to the country.

#2 Afghanistan

The Afghanistan Telecommunications Regulatory Authority (ATRA) announced the temporary suspension of PUBG Mobile in mid-December last year due to social and security issues.

The decision was made in view of the complaints that the regulatory body received after consulting with various ministries and industry experts.

Omar Mansoor Ansari, the acting head of the Afghanistan Telecommunications Regulatory Authority, was quoted as saying:

“After a comprehensive analysis, our team presented the issue to the board of ATRA; where it was decided to temporarily ban the game due to social and security considerations.”

He added that discussions are underway to find a permanent solution for the issues. He also directed the officials to prepare policies and regulations for the gaming industry in the country.

