The developers of Free Fire incorporate a wide variety of unique features that enhance users' overall experience. Over this period, characters have become one of the most crucial aspects of Garena Free Fire.

Each of them besides 'Primis' and 'Nulla' boasts a unique ability that aids the users get the Booyah. There are 37 characters in Free Fire, with the latest additions of 'Skyler' and 'Shirou' alongside the recent OB26 update.

This article looks at the list of Free Fire characters that have been added in 2021 so far.

List of Free Fire characters added in 2021 so far.

Skyler

Skyler in Free Fire

In-game description: Skyler is a CEO and superstar.

Skyler has an active ability named Riptide Rhythm. It unleashes a sonic wave forward at the initial level that damages five Gloo Walls within the range of 50m. Also, deploying the Gloo Walls will result in increasing the HP recovery beginning from four points. These effects do not stack up, and the ability has a cooldown of 60 seconds.

At the highest level, it unleashes a sonic wave, damaging five Gloo Walls within 100m. Simultaneously, each Gloo Wall deployed will increase HP recovery, beginning with nine points. Also, the cooldown is considerably reduced to 40 seconds.

The character is not yet obtainable in the game.

Shirou

Shirou in Free Fire

In-game description: Shirou is the fastest delivery guy around.

Shirou’s ability is called Damage Delivered, which is quite a peculiar passive ability. Upon being hit by foes from within 80m range, the attacker will be marked for six seconds, only visible to players. Simultaneously, the first shot on the marked enemies will land 50% additional armor penetration. However, there is a 35-second cooldown.

The cooldown is reduced at the maximum level, and the additional armor penetration is also significantly improved to 20 seconds and 100%, respectively.

Players will be able to claim the Shirou character for free on 27th February as a login reward.

