List of all Free Fire characters added to the game in 2020

Characters are some of the most exciting aspects of Free Fire, setting it apart from other battle royale titles on the mobile platform. Apart from having a different appearance, they also influence the gameplay of players.

Each character, except Primis and Nulla, has a unique in-game ability that helps gamers emerge victorious on the battleground.

The developers have regularly introduced new characters in the game, which keeps it exciting and engaging. The latest addition to the list is Chrono, based on Cristiano Ronaldo. Also, multiple new events centered around this collaboration are underway.

This article looks at all the characters added in Free Fire in 2020.

All characters added to Free Fire this year

#1 Alvaro

Alvaro character

In-game description - "Alvaro is a wild but skilled demolitionist."

Ability - Art of Demolition (Passive)

#2 Chrono

Chrono character

In-game description - "Chrono is a bounty hunter from another universe."

Ability - Time Turner (Active)

#3 Clu

Clu character

In-game description - "Clu is a modern day private detective."

Ability - Tracing Steps (Acitve)

#4 Dasha

Dasha character

In-game description - "Dasha is a prankster and rebel."

Ability - Partying On

#5 Jota

Jota character

In-game description - "Jota is a parkour expert and stuntman."

Ability - Sustained Raids (Passive)

#6 Jai

Jai character

In-game description - "Jai is a decorated SWAT commander."

Ability - Raging Reload (Passive)

#7 K

K character

In-game description - "K is a professor and jiu-jitsu expert."

Ability - Master of All (Active)

#8 Kapella

Kapella character

In-game description - "Kapella is a popular pop singer and star."

Ability - Healing Song (Pasive)

#9 Luqueta

Luqueta character

In-game description - "Luqueta is an up and rising soccer star."

Ability - Hat Trick (Passive)

#10 Steffie

Steffie character

In-game description - "Steffie is a pro graffiti artist."

Ability - Painted Refuge (Active)

#11 Wolfrahh

Wolfrahh character

In-game description - "Wolfrahh is a game streamer and esports player."

Ability - Limelight (Passive)

