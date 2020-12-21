SK Sabir Boss vs LetDa Hyper: Who has the better stats in Free Fire?

SK Sabir Boss and LetDa Hyper are two of the most prominent Free Fire content creators from India and Indonesia. The former has 3.21 million subscribers on his YouTube channel, while the latter has 7.27 million.

The two content creators have an extensive viewership and are extremely popular among the players. They regularly upload engaging content around Free Fire on their respective channels.

This article compares the stats of the two players in Free Fire.

SK Sabir Boss’ Free Fire ID and stats

His Free Fire ID is 55479535.

Lifetime stats

SK Sabir Boss has competed in 26290 squad matches and has clinched 8634 of them for a win rate of 32.84%. In these matches, he has bagged 93432 kills for a K/D ratio of 5.29.

The player also has 596 first-place finishes in 2875 duo matches, which eventually translates to a win rate of 20.73%. He has racked up 7803 kills with a K/D ratio of 3.42.

SK Sabir Boss has also been featured in 1587 solo matches and has remained unbeaten in 141 games that comes to a win rate of 8.88%. With 3220 kills, he has a K/D ratio of 2.23.

Ranked stats

SK Sabir Boss has participated in 1111 squad matches this ranked season and has emerged victorious in 263 of them, upholding a win percentage of 23.67%. He has eliminated 3634 foes with a K/D ratio of 4.29.

Apart from this, the content creator has played two solo games and seven duo matches but is yet to register a victory in them. He has 15 frags in the duo matches with a K/D ratio of 2.14

LetDa Hyper’s Free Fire ID and stats

His Free Fire ID is 87980657.

Lifetime stats

LetDa Hyper has been featured in 19593 squad games to date and has bettered his foes in 5899 of them, maintaining a win ratio of 30.10%. With 58866 kills, he has a K/D ratio of 4.30.

The player has 181 wins in the 861 duo matches that he has played, which comes to a win percentage of 21.02%. In the process, he has secured 2394 frags at a K/D ratio of 3.52.

Lastly, the content creator has 484 solo games to his name and has managed to remain unbeaten in 65 of them for a win rate of 13.42%. He has killed 1198 enemies, having a K/D ratio of 2.86.

Ranked stats

In the current ranked season, LetDa Hyper has played 834 squad matches and has outdone his foes in 209 of them, retaining a win percentage of 25.05%. He has notched 2266 kills for a K/D ratio of 3.63.

Apart from this, the player has appeared in 16 duo matches as well.

(Note: The stats in this article were recorded at the time of writing. They are subject to change as the content creators continue to play more games in Free Fire.)

Comparison

Both the YouTubers have maintained brilliant stats in Garena Free Fire, but they play in different regions. SK Sabir Boss is ahead on both the fronts – K/D ratio and win rate in the squad games. In contrast, LetDa Hyper has an edge in the solo and duo matches.

It is not possible to compare their ranked stats in the solo and duo games as SK Sabir Boss has played only in a few of them. In the squad matches, LetDa Hyper has a higher win rate, whereas SK Sabir Boss has a better K/D ratio.

