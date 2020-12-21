The Chosen One game mode in Free Fire: Rules, rewards, and more

In the past, the developers of Garena Free Fire have collaborated with various celebrities like KSHMR and Hrithik Roshan, and shows like Money Heist, to provide the users with engaging content and enhanced their experience.

A few days back, they announced a global collaboration with Portuguese star Cristiano Ronaldo. The footballer's in-game persona - Chrono, was recently unveiled. Players can obtain the character as a diamond top-up reward.

As a result of this partnership, developers have planned multiple events, and most of them are already underway. Also, two new modes have made their way into the game for a limited time period.

One of the new modes added to Free Fire is "Chosen One." This article takes a look at its rules, rewards, and more.

Chosen One mode in Garena Free Fire

Players will be able to participate in the new mode from 19th December to 26th December 3:59 AM IST. The mode is set on similar lines to a team deathmatch and the team that reaches the 40 points first gets the Booyah.

Each kill is worth 1 point in the mode.

During the match, one player from each team will be selected at random for a duel. On winning this duel, the team of winning users gets double the points for every kill for 30 seconds.

If it gets to a point where no team reaches the required tally after 6 minutes 30 seconds, the match will go into sudden death.

Rewards

The players will obtain the Diamond Royale Voucher by playing the new mode.

Users will receive a Weapon Royale Voucher by just playing a single match in this mode. However, they will have to claim the rewards manually.

After playing the new modes, follow the steps given below:

Step 1: Click on the event option and press on the Operation Chrono 19/12 tab.

Step 2: Select the 'Play The Chosen One' and click on the claim button beside the Weapon Royale Voucher.

The players can also obtain a Diamond Royale Voucher by playing a single match in the second new mode, which is Cosmic Racer.

