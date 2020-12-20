Sooneeta's in-game Free Fire ID, stats, country, and more

Free Fire has emerged to be one of the most played battle royale titles on the mobile platform. Apart from boasting a vast player count, it also enjoys extensive viewership on multiple platforms enabling its overall growth.

Sooneeta is a prominent Free Fire content creator and professional players from Nepal.

This article takes a look at her Free Fire and other in-game details.

Also read: How to get the Cyber Bounty Chaser Bundle for free through Chrono Missions in Free Fire?

Sooneeta's Free Fire ID and stats

Her Free Fire ID is 131311296, and her in-game name is TL-Sooneeta.

Lifetime stats

Lifetime stats

Sooneeta has participated in 17803 squad games and has bettered her foes in 4195 of them, retaining a win rate of 23.56%. In these matches, she has bagged 40431 kills for a K/D ratio of 2.97.

Advertisement

The professional player has 284 Booyahs in 1839 duo matches, translating to a win percentage of 15.44. She has eliminated 3290 foes, managing a K/D ratio of 2.12.

Sooneeta has also played 862 solo games and has a win tally of 62 matches, upholding 7.19%. She has 1334 frags for a K/D ratio of 1.67.

Ranked stats

Ranked stats

Sooneeta has competed in 971 squad games in the ongoing ranked season and has emerged victorious in 216 of them, equating to a win rate of 22.22%. She has notched over 3100 kills, maintaining a K/D ratio of 4.11.

The player also has nine duo matches to her name but is yet to secure a victory. She has a K/D ratio of two with 18 kills in these matches.

The YouTuber has also engaged in two solo games and has triumphed in one of them at a 50% win rate. With 11 kills, she has a K/D ratio of 11.

Her YouTube channel

Advertisement

The first video on her YouTube channel was posted back in September 2018, and since then, she has been regularly uploading engaging content. Sooneeta has garnered 3.07 million subscribers and has 167 million views combined.

Here is one of her latest video:

Click here to visit her YouTube.

Her social media accounts

Facebook: Click here

Instagram: Click here

Facebook Page: Click here

Also read: Ajjubhai (Total Gaming) vs. RUOK FF: Who has better stats in Free Fire?