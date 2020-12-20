Raistar vs. Sniper Lord: Who has the better stats in Free Fire?

Free Fire has a massive viewership on platforms like YouTube, and it recently surpassed 100 billion lifetime views on the platform, which is a testament to its popularity. This viewership has paved the way for players to take up streaming and content creation centered around it.

Some of the content creators have millions of followers. Raistar and Sniper Lord are the members of the GyanGaming guild in Free Fire and are also quite prominent content creators.

This article compares the stats of the two players in the game.

Raistar’s Free Fire ID and stats

His Free Fire ID is 12022250.

Lifetime stats

Raistar Lifetime stats

Raistar has engaged in 14659 squad matches and has outplayed his foes on 2593 occasions, which comes to a win rate of 17.68%. He has notched 49383 kills at a K/D ratio of 4.09.

The YouTuber has also participated in 4453 duo games and has clinched 705 of them, having a win rate of 15.83%. He has amassed 14303 kills for a K/D ratio of 3.82.

Raistar has 401 Booyahs in 3513 solo games, retaining a win ratio of 11.41%. With 10714 kills to his name, he has a K/D ratio of 3.44.

Ranked stats

Ranked stats

Raistar has played 317 squad matches in the ongoing ranked season and has clinched 32 matches with a win rate of 10.09%. He has bagged 651 kills, sustaining a K/D ratio of 2.28.

The YouTuber also has two solo and two duo matches to his name and has three and two kills, respectively.

Sniper Lord’s Free Fire ID and stats

His Free Fire ID is 293902490.

Lifetime stats

Lifetime Stats

Sniper Lord has taken part in 4057 squad matches and has emerged on top in 958 of them, equating to a win rate of 23.61%. He has eliminated 9209 enemies with a K/D ratio of 2.97.

The YouTuber has played 1674 duo matches and is just short of one victory for reaching the 200 mark, which converts to a win percentage of 11.88%. He has secured 3363 kills with a K/D ratio of 2.28.

Sniper Lord has also competed in 1577 solo matches and has bettered his foes on 115 occasions having a win rate of 7.29%. He has racked up 3215 kills for a K/D ratio of 2.20.

Ranked stats

Ranked stats

Sniper Lord has engaged in 277 squad games and has triumphed in 40 matches, managing a win rate of 14.44%. He has registered 560 kills, having a K/D ratio of 2.36.

The player has been featured in 73 duo games and has outdone his foes in 10 of them, maintaining a win percentage of 13.69%. He has 197 frags for a K/D ratio of 3.13.

Sniper Lord has made 24 appearances in solo games and has 38 kills in them at a K/D ratio of 1.58.

(Note: The stats in this article were recorded at the time of writing. They are subject to change as the content creators continue to play more games in Free Fire.)

Comparison

Both the players have incredible stats in Garena Free Fire. Raistar has a better K/D ratio and win rate in the lifetime solo and duo matches. At the same time, in the squad games, Sniper Lord has a better win rate, while Raistar has a higher K/D ratio.

It is not possible to compare the ranked solo and duo stats. Sniper Lord has an edge in the K/D ratio and win rate in the ranked squad matches.

