OP BNL's in-game Free Fire ID, stats, country, and more

The ongoing pandemic has forced people indoors for the most part of the year. Many players have switched to watching content around their favorite title as a means of entertainment.

Free Fire has amassed staggering numbers with over 72 billion views in total on YouTube. It has been among the most-watched games in 2020. The fast-paced title's extensive viewership has enabled the players to take up streaming and content around it.

Oussema Elloumi, popularly known by his in-game alias BNL is a well-known streamer and Free Fire content creator from Tunisia. He regularly uploads exciting and engaging content around the fast-paced battle royale title.

OP BNL's Free Fire ID and stats

His Free Fire ID is 297929835, and his IGN is OP BNLシ.

Lifetime stats

BNL has made 18982 appearances in squad games and has managed to win 3075 of them, retaining a win rate of 16.19%. He has notched 68381 kills with a K/D ratio of 4.30.

The content creator has been featured in 767 duo matches and has registered 84 victories, maintaining a win percentage of 10.95. He has bagged 1436 kills, upholding a K/D ratio of 10.95%.

Lastly, the player has 78 first-place finishes in 1234 solo matches, which eventually translates to a win rate of 6.32%. OP BNL has eliminated 2385 enemies for a K/D ratio of 2.06.

Ranked stats

OP BNL has participated in 1824 squad matches and has bettered his foes in 182 of them, maintaining a win rate of 9.97%. He has secured 6494 kills maintaining a K/D ratio of 3.95.

Apart from this, the content creator has played a single duo match and is yet to register a victory. Also, he has three kills with a K/D ratio of three.

His YouTube channel

BNL uploaded the first video on his YouTube channel back in June 2019, and at the time of writing the article, he has uploaded 248 videos on his channel. The player has amassed 5.01 million subscribers in total and has overall garnered 311 million views.

Click here to visit his YouTube channel.

His social media accounts

BNL is active on Instagram; click here to visit his profile.

