Pro caster Maxtern explains shifting titles after PUBG Mobile ban in India

Sagar Thakur is a famous gamer, better known as Maxtern, and started his journey with gaming. He has now managed to get millions of followers across social media platforms like YouTube, Instagram, TikTok, and Facebook.

In a chat with Sportskeeda, Maxtern looks back at his journey to becoming a professional Hindi esports caster in India.

Maxtern enters PUBG Mobile casting

One year ago, I decided to do my first studio casting at the PUBG Mobile India Tour (one of the major PUBG Mobile events). I did casting for the Group C Qualifiers and Groud D semifinals.

At that time, I was not that good, but I managed to improve my skills with time. I did casting again at the PUBG Mobile All-star (an official invitational tournament).

At this point, I realized that I was made for casting.

Casting went well, and after a few months, I was about to sign for an upcoming PUBG Mobile tournament, named “Campus Championship. But suddenly, The Ministry of Electronics and Information Technology banned PUBG Mobile, along with 117 other mobile applications, leaving me and various esports personalities in despair.

Maxtern as a Garena Free Fire and Red Bull caster

After a month of PUBG Mobile's ban in the country, Garena offered me a role to cast their Third Anniversary Qualifiers. This gig helped me learn a lot about the basics of the game.

Soon after, I managed to make it to Red Bull, and then, I performed casting duties at one of the significant events of COD Mobile, hosted by Red Bull and Higin Esports.

With this, I am open to and feel confident about exploring the casting side of all renowned esports titles around the world.

