List of Free Fire characters available for 8000 coins in the OB27 version

Garena Free Fire has a wide variety of in-game characters. All of them, except for the default characters, have special abilities that players can use on the battleground.

Free Fire has 39 characters after the recent OB27 update. These characters can be purchased from the in-game store using gold coins or diamonds.

This article will list all the Free Fire characters that players can buy with 8000 gold coins in the OB27 version.

All the characters that can be bought with 8000 gold coins in Free Fire

#1 - Rafael

Rafael

Skill: Dead Silent

Type: Passive

#2 - Laura

Laura

Skill: Sharp Shooter

Type: Passive

#3 - Hayato

Hayato

Skill: Bushido

Type: Passive

#4 - Moco

Moco

Skill: Hacker's Eye

Type: Passive

#5 - Antonio

Antonio

Skill: Gangster's Spirit

Type: Passive

#6 - Caroline

Caroline

Skill: Agility

Type: Passive

#7 - Miguel

Miguel

Skill: Crazy Slayer

Type: Passive

#8 - Paloma

Paloma

Skill: Arms-dealing

Type: Passive

#9 - Kla

Kla

Skill: Muay Thai

Type: Passive

#10 - Maxim

Maxim

Skill: Gluttony

Type: Passive

#11 - Misha

Misha

Skill: Afterburner

Type: Passive

How to buy characters from the Free Fire store

Players can follow the steps given below to purchase characters from the Free Fire store:

Step 1: Players must first visit the store section of the game. The "Store" tab is located in the left corner of the screen.

Step 2: They should then choose the "Character" option present on the right side of the screen.

Step 3: Next, players need to choose their desired character and tap on the "Purchase" option at the bottom of the screen.

Step 4: A message will appear, asking them to confirm the purchase. Players must tap on the "8000" option (if the character is worth 8000 gold coins) to successfully complete the purchase.

