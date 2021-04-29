Create
Notifications
×
Advertisement

List of Free Fire characters available for 8000 coins in the OB27 version

Players can buy Free Fire characters from the in-game store using diamonds or gold coins (Image via Sportskeeda)
Players can buy Free Fire characters from the in-game store using diamonds or gold coins (Image via Sportskeeda)
Soumyajit Dutta
ANALYST
comments icon
Modified 29 min ago
Feature

Garena Free Fire has a wide variety of in-game characters. All of them, except for the default characters, have special abilities that players can use on the battleground.

Free Fire has 39 characters after the recent OB27 update. These characters can be purchased from the in-game store using gold coins or diamonds.

This article will list all the Free Fire characters that players can buy with 8000 gold coins in the OB27 version.

All the characters that can be bought with 8000 gold coins in Free Fire

#1 - Rafael

Rafael
Rafael

Skill: Dead Silent

Type: Passive

#2 - Laura

Advertisement
Laura
Laura

Skill: Sharp Shooter

Type: Passive

#3 - Hayato

Hayato
Hayato

Skill: Bushido

Type: Passive

#4 - Moco

Moco
Moco

Skill: Hacker's Eye

Type: Passive

#5 - Antonio

Advertisement
Antonio
Antonio

Skill: Gangster's Spirit

Type: Passive

Also read: 5 best Free Fire pets to pair with Chrono and DJ Alok for ranked matches

#6 - Caroline

Caroline
Caroline

Skill: Agility

Type: Passive

#7 - Miguel

Miguel
Miguel

Skill: Crazy Slayer

Type: Passive

#8 - Paloma

Advertisement
Paloma
Paloma

Skill: Arms-dealing

Type: Passive

#9 - Kla

Kla
Kla

Skill: Muay Thai

Type: Passive

#10 - Maxim

Maxim
Maxim

Skill: Gluttony

Type: Passive

#11 - Misha

Misha
Misha

Skill: Afterburner

Type: Passive

Advertisement

How to buy characters from the Free Fire store

Players can follow the steps given below to purchase characters from the Free Fire store:

Step 1: Players must first visit the store section of the game. The "Store" tab is located in the left corner of the screen.

Step 2: They should then choose the "Character" option present on the right side of the screen.

Step 3: Next, players need to choose their desired character and tap on the "Purchase" option at the bottom of the screen.

Step 4: A message will appear, asking them to confirm the purchase. Players must tap on the "8000" option (if the character is worth 8000 gold coins) to successfully complete the purchase.

Also read: Top 5 rarest Free Fire outfits of all time

Published 29 Apr 2021, 10:19 IST
comments icon
Garena Free Fire Free Fire Guide Free Fire Update
Advertisement
Advertisement
Fetching more content...
App download animated image Get the free App now
🔥 Popular
🔗 LINKS
Contact Us
Policies
GDPR Compliance
Affiliate
Tech Blog
Edition:
English
हिन्दी