Characters are crucial in Free Fire because of their unique abilities and skills. Frequently, new characters make their way into the game as part of updates or collaborations.

They can be acquired from the in-game shop or via the various events that the developers add to the game. There are 39 characters present in the BR title after the recent OB27 update, with the latest additions of Maro and Xayne.

This article lists all the Free Fire characters that will be available in the game in May 2021.

List of Free Fire characters available in the game in May 2021

#1 A124 (Ability - Thrill of Battle)

#2 Alok (Ability - Drop the Beat)

#3 Alvaro (Ability - Art of Demolition)

#4 Andrew (Ability - Armor Specialist)

#5 Antonio (Ability - Gangster's Spirit)

#6 Caroline (Ability - Agility)

#7 Chrono (Ability - Time Turner)

#8 Clu (Ability - Tracing Steps)

#9 Dasha (Ability - Partying On)

#10 Ford (Ability - Iron Will)

#11 Hayato (Ability - Bushido)

#12 Jai (Ability - Raging Reload)

#13 Joseph (Ability - Nutty Movement)

#14 Jota (Ability - Sustained Raids)

#15 K (Ability - Master of All)

#16 Kapella (Ability - Healing Song)

#17 Kelly (Ability - Dash)

#18 Kla (Ability - Muay Thai)

#19 Laura (Ability - Sharp Shooter)

#20 Luqueta (Ability - Hat Trick)

#21 Maro (Ability - Falcon Fervor)

#22 Maxim (Ability - Gluttony)

#23 Miguel (Ability - Crazy Slayer)

#24 Misha (Ability - Afterburner)

#25 Moco (Ability - Hacker's Eye)

#26 Nikita (Ability - Firearms Expert)

#27 Notora (Ability - Racer's Blessing)

#28 Nulla

#29 Olivia (Ability - Healing Touch)

#30 Paloma (Ability - Arms-Dealing)

#31 Primis

#32 Rafael (Ability - Dead Silent)

#33 Shani (Ability - Gear Recycle)

#34 Shirou (Ability - Damage Delivered)

#35 Skyler (Ability - Riptide Rhythm)

#36 Steffie (Ability - Painted Refuge)

#37 Wolfrahh (Ability - Limelight)

#38 Wukong (Ability - Camouflage)

#39 Xayne (Ability - Xtreme Encounter)

