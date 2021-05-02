Create
List of Free Fire characters available in the game in May 2021

Nishant Thakkar
Modified 42 min ago
Characters are crucial in Free Fire because of their unique abilities and skills. Frequently, new characters make their way into the game as part of updates or collaborations.

They can be acquired from the in-game shop or via the various events that the developers add to the game. There are 39 characters present in the BR title after the recent OB27 update, with the latest additions of Maro and Xayne.

This article lists all the Free Fire characters that will be available in the game in May 2021.

List of Free Fire characters available in the game in May 2021

#1 A124 (Ability - Thrill of Battle)

A124
A124

#2 Alok (Ability - Drop the Beat)

Alok
Alok

#3 Alvaro (Ability - Art of Demolition)

Alvaro
Alvaro

#4 Andrew (Ability - Armor Specialist)

Andrew
Andrew
#5 Antonio (Ability - Gangster's Spirit)

Antonio
Antonio

#6 Caroline (Ability - Agility)

Caroline
Caroline

#7 Chrono (Ability - Time Turner)

Chrono
Chrono

#8 Clu (Ability - Tracing Steps)

Clu
Clu
#9 Dasha (Ability - Partying On)

Dasha
Dasha

#10 Ford (Ability - Iron Will)

Ford
Ford

#11 Hayato (Ability - Bushido)

Hayato
Hayato

#12 Jai (Ability - Raging Reload)

Jai
Jai
#13 Joseph (Ability - Nutty Movement)

Joseph
Joseph

#14 Jota (Ability - Sustained Raids)

Jota
Jota

#15 K (Ability - Master of All)

K
K

#16 Kapella (Ability - Healing Song)

Kapella
Kapella
#17 Kelly (Ability - Dash)

Kelly
Kelly

#18 Kla (Ability - Muay Thai)

Kla
Kla

#19 Laura (Ability - Sharp Shooter)

Laura
Laura

#20 Luqueta (Ability - Hat Trick)

Luqueta
Luqueta
#21 Maro (Ability - Falcon Fervor)

Maro
Maro

#22 Maxim (Ability - Gluttony)

Maxim
Maxim

#23 Miguel (Ability - Crazy Slayer)

Miguel
Miguel

#24 Misha (Ability - Afterburner)

Misha
Misha
#25 Moco (Ability - Hacker's Eye)

Moco
Moco

#26 Nikita (Ability - Firearms Expert)

Nikita
Nikita

#27 Notora (Ability - Racer's Blessing)

Notora
Notora

#28 Nulla

Nulla
Nulla
#29 Olivia (Ability - Healing Touch)

Olivia
Olivia

#30 Paloma (Ability - Arms-Dealing)

Paloma
Paloma

#31 Primis

Primis
Primis

#32 Rafael (Ability - Dead Silent)

Rafael
Rafael
#33 Shani (Ability - Gear Recycle)

Shani
Shani

#34 Shirou (Ability - Damage Delivered)

Shirou
Shirou

#35 Skyler (Ability - Riptide Rhythm)

Skyler
Skyler

#36 Steffie (Ability - Painted Refuge)

Steffie
Steffie
#37 Wolfrahh (Ability - Limelight)

Wolfrahh
Wolfrahh

#38 Wukong (Ability - Camouflage)

Wukong
Wukong

#39 Xayne (Ability - Xtreme Encounter)

Xayne
Xayne

Published 02 May 2021, 12:44 IST
