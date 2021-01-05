Create
Notifications
New User posted their first comment
×
Advertisement

List of all Free Fire characters in January 2021

Free Fire characters have unique abilities that help players in-game (Image via ff.garena.com)
Free Fire characters have unique abilities that help players in-game (Image via ff.garena.com)
Nishant Thakkar
ANALYST
Modified 05 Jan 2021, 09:13 IST
Feature
Advertisement

Characters play a crucial part in Garena Free Fire. They are not only available for aesthetic purposes but they also influence the gameplay.

Each character, except for 'Primis' and 'Nulla', has a special ability that gives players an advantage on the virtual battleground.

In December, the developers of Free Fire announced a massive collaboration with Portuguese football star Cristiano Ronaldo. As a part of the collaboration, his in-game persona called 'Chrono' was added to the game.

Free Fire currently has 35 characters. This article lists out all the characters present in Free Fire in January 2021.

Also read: Amitbhai (Desi Gamers) vs White444: Who has better stats in Free Fire?

Characters available in Free Fire in January 2011

Advertisement

#1 A124 (Ability - Thrill of Battle)

A124
A124

#2 Alok (Ability - Drop the Beat)

Alok
Alok

#3 Alvaro (Ability - Art of Demolition)

Alvaro
Alvaro

#4 Andrew (Ability - Armor Specialist)

Advertisement
Andrew
Andrew

#5 Antonio (Ability - Gangster's Spirit)

Antonio
Antonio

#6 Caroline (Ability - Agility)

Caroline
Caroline

#7 Chrono (Ability - Time Turner)

Chrono
Chrono
Advertisement

#8 Clu (Ability - Tracing Steps)

Clu
Clu

#9 Dasha (Ability - Partying On)

Dasha
Dasha

#10 Ford (Ability - Iron Will)

Ford
Ford

#11 Hayato (Ability - Bushido)

Hayato
Hayato
Advertisement

#12 Jai (Ability - Raging Reload)

Jai
Jai

#13 Joseph (Ability - Nutty Movement)

Joseph
Joseph

#14 Jota (Ability - Sustained Raids)

Jota
Jota

#15 K (Ability - Master of All)

K
K
Advertisement

#16 Kapella (Ability - Healing Song)

Kapella
Kapella

#17 Kelly (Ability - Dash)

Kelly
Kelly

#18 Kla (Ability - Muay Thai)

Kla
Kla

#19 Laura (Ability - Sharp Shooter)

Laura
Laura
Advertisement

#20 Luqueta (Ability - Hat Trick)

Luqueta
Luqueta

#21 Maxim (Ability - Gluttony)

Maxim
Maxim

#22 Miguel (Ability - Crazy Slayer)

Miguel
Miguel

#23 Misha (Ability - Afterburner)

Misha
Misha
Advertisement

#24 Moco (Ability - Hacker's Eye)

Moco
Moco

#25 Nikita (Ability - Firearms Expert)

Nikita
Nikita

#26 Notora (Ability - Racer's Blessing)

Notora
Notora

#27 Nulla

Nulla
Nulla
Advertisement

#28 Olivia (Ability - Healing Touch)

Olivia
Olivia

#29 Paloma (Ability - Arms-dealing)

Paloma
Paloma

#30 Primis

Primis
Primis

#31 Rafael (Ability - Dead Silent)

Rafael
Rafael
Advertisement

#32 Shani (Ability - Gear Recycle)

Shani
Shani

#33 Steffie (Ability - Painted Refuge)

Steffie
Steffie

#34 Wolfrahh (Ability - Limelight)

Wolfrahh
Wolfrahh

#35 Wukong (Ability - Camouflage)

Wukong
Wukong
Advertisement

Also Read: 3 ways to get Free Fire diamonds for free in January 2021

Published 05 Jan 2021, 09:13 IST
Garena Free Fire
Advertisement
Advertisement
Fetching more content...
App download animated image Get the free App now
❤️ Favorites Edit
🔥 Popular
🔗 LINKS
Contact Us
Policies
GDPR Compliance
Affiliate
Edition:
English
हिन्दी