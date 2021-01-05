List of all Free Fire characters in January 2021

Characters play a crucial part in Garena Free Fire. They are not only available for aesthetic purposes but they also influence the gameplay.

Each character, except for 'Primis' and 'Nulla', has a special ability that gives players an advantage on the virtual battleground.

In December, the developers of Free Fire announced a massive collaboration with Portuguese football star Cristiano Ronaldo. As a part of the collaboration, his in-game persona called 'Chrono' was added to the game.

Free Fire currently has 35 characters. This article lists out all the characters present in Free Fire in January 2021.

Characters available in Free Fire in January 2011

#1 A124 (Ability - Thrill of Battle)

A124

#2 Alok (Ability - Drop the Beat)

Alok

#3 Alvaro (Ability - Art of Demolition)

Alvaro

#4 Andrew (Ability - Armor Specialist)

Andrew

#5 Antonio (Ability - Gangster's Spirit)

Antonio

#6 Caroline (Ability - Agility)

Caroline

#7 Chrono (Ability - Time Turner)

Chrono

#8 Clu (Ability - Tracing Steps)

Clu

#9 Dasha (Ability - Partying On)

Dasha

#10 Ford (Ability - Iron Will)

Ford

#11 Hayato (Ability - Bushido)

Hayato

#12 Jai (Ability - Raging Reload)

Jai

#13 Joseph (Ability - Nutty Movement)

Joseph

#14 Jota (Ability - Sustained Raids)

Jota

#15 K (Ability - Master of All)

K

#16 Kapella (Ability - Healing Song)

Kapella

#17 Kelly (Ability - Dash)

Kelly

#18 Kla (Ability - Muay Thai)

Kla

#19 Laura (Ability - Sharp Shooter)

Laura

#20 Luqueta (Ability - Hat Trick)

Luqueta

#21 Maxim (Ability - Gluttony)

Maxim

#22 Miguel (Ability - Crazy Slayer)

Miguel

#23 Misha (Ability - Afterburner)

Misha

#24 Moco (Ability - Hacker's Eye)

Moco

#25 Nikita (Ability - Firearms Expert)

Nikita

#26 Notora (Ability - Racer's Blessing)

Notora

#27 Nulla

Nulla

#28 Olivia (Ability - Healing Touch)

Olivia

#29 Paloma (Ability - Arms-dealing)

Paloma

#30 Primis

Primis

#31 Rafael (Ability - Dead Silent)

Rafael

#32 Shani (Ability - Gear Recycle)

Shani

#33 Steffie (Ability - Painted Refuge)

Steffie

#34 Wolfrahh (Ability - Limelight)

Wolfrahh

#35 Wukong (Ability - Camouflage)

Wukong

