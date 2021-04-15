List of all Free Fire characters after the OB27 update

One of the most important aspects of Garena Free Fire is its characters. Except for Primis and Nulla, all of them have unique skills that greatly aid players on the battlefield. Also, Xayne and Maro are the most recent additions to the roster of 39 characters in Free Fire.

The developers of Free Fire frequently add new characters to the game through updates. On April 14, 2021, the latest OB27 update arrived on Free Fire's servers, bringing plenty of improvements to the game.

This article lists all the characters in Free Fire following the release of the OB27 World Series update.

Also read: 5 most interesting features of the Garena Free Fire OB27 update

Full list of Free Fire characters after the recent OB27 update

Here is a list of characters currently present in Free Fire:

#1 A124 (Ability - Thrill of Battle)

A124

#2 Alok (Ability - Drop the Beat)

Advertisement

Alok

#3 Alvaro (Ability - Art of Demolition)

Alvaro

#4 Andrew (Ability - Armor Specialist)

Andrew

#5 Antonio (Ability - Gangster's Spirit)

Advertisement

Antonio

#6 Caroline (Ability - Agility)

Caroline

#7 Chrono (Ability - Time Turner)

#8 Clu (Ability - Tracing Steps)

Clu

#9 Dasha (Ability - Partying On)

Advertisement

Dasha

#10 Ford (Ability - Iron Will)

Ford

#11 Hayato (Ability - Bushido)

Hayato

#12 Jai (Ability - Raging Reload)

Jai

#13 Joseph (Ability - Nutty Movement)

Advertisement

Joseph

#14 Jota (Ability - Sustained Raids)

Jota

#15 K (Ability - Master of All)

K

#16 Kapella (Ability - Healing Song)

Kapella

#17 Kelly (Ability - Dash)

Advertisement

Kelly

#18 Kla (Ability - Muay Thai)

Kla

#19 Laura (Ability - Sharp Shooter)

Laura

#20 Luqueta (Ability - Hat Trick)

Luqueta

#21 Maxim (Ability - Gluttony)

Advertisement

Maxim

#22 Miguel (Ability - Crazy Slayer)

Miguel

#23 Misha (Ability - Afterburner)

Misha

#24 Moco (Ability - Hacker's Eye)

Moco

#25 Nikita (Ability - Firearms Expert)

Advertisement

Nikita

#26 Notora (Ability - Racer's Blessing)

Notora

#27 Nulla

Nulla

#28 Olivia (Ability - Healing Touch)

Olivia

#29 Paloma (Ability - Arms-dealing)

Advertisement

Paloma

#30 Primis

Primis

#31 Rafael (Ability - Dead Silent)

Rafael

#32 Shani (Ability - Gear Recycle)

Shani

#33 Shirou (Ability - Damage Delivered)

Advertisement

Shirou

#34 Skyler (Ability - Riptide Rhythm)

Skyler

#35 Steffie (Ability - Painted Refuge)

Steffie

#36 Wolfrahh (Ability - Limelight)

Wolfrahh

#37 Wukong (Ability - Camouflage)

Advertisement

#38 Xayne (Ability - Xtreme Encounter)

Xayne

As per her in-game description, Xayne is an extreme athlete who likes to travel. She has an active ability called Xtreme Encounter.

At its base level (level 1), this ability temporarily provides 80 HP to the player. It also offers 40% increased damage to gloo walls and shields. The effects last for 10 seconds, with a cooldown of 150 seconds.

At its maximum level (level 6), Xtreme Encounter increases damage to gloo walls and shields by 100%. Meanwhile, the cooldown time is reduced to 100 seconds.

#39 Maro (Ability - Falcon Fervor)

Maro

Advertisement

As per his in-game description, Maro is a falconer who likes bow hunting. He has a passive ability called Falcon Fervor.

At its base level (level 1), this ability increases damage over distance by up to 5%. It also allows increases damage to marked enemies by 1%.

At its maximum level (level 6), Falcon Fervor increases damage over distance by 25%. Meanwhile, damage to marked opponents is increased by 3.5%.

Also read: Maro vs Xayne in Free Fire OB27 update: Abilities of the new characters compared