Create
Notifications
New User posted their first comment
×
Advertisement

List of all Free Fire characters after the OB27 update

An updated list of characters after the World Series OB27 update in Free Fire
An updated list of characters after the World Series OB27 update in Free Fire
Soumyajit Dutta
ANALYST
comments icon
Modified 3 min ago
Feature

One of the most important aspects of Garena Free Fire is its characters. Except for Primis and Nulla, all of them have unique skills that greatly aid players on the battlefield. Also, Xayne and Maro are the most recent additions to the roster of 39 characters in Free Fire.

The developers of Free Fire frequently add new characters to the game through updates. On April 14, 2021, the latest OB27 update arrived on Free Fire's servers, bringing plenty of improvements to the game.

This article lists all the characters in Free Fire following the release of the OB27 World Series update.

Also read: 5 most interesting features of the Garena Free Fire OB27 update

Full list of Free Fire characters after the recent OB27 update

Here is a list of characters currently present in Free Fire:

#1 A124 (Ability - Thrill of Battle)

A124
A124

#2 Alok (Ability - Drop the Beat)

Advertisement
Alok
Alok

#3 Alvaro (Ability - Art of Demolition)

Alvaro
Alvaro

#4 Andrew (Ability - Armor Specialist)

Andrew
Andrew

#5 Antonio (Ability - Gangster's Spirit)

Advertisement
Antonio
Antonio

#6 Caroline (Ability - Agility)

Caroline
Caroline

#7 Chrono (Ability - Time Turner)

#8 Clu (Ability - Tracing Steps)

Clu
Clu

#9 Dasha (Ability - Partying On)

Advertisement
Dasha
Dasha

#10 Ford (Ability - Iron Will)

Ford
Ford

#11 Hayato (Ability - Bushido)

Hayato
Hayato

#12 Jai (Ability - Raging Reload)

Jai
Jai

#13 Joseph (Ability - Nutty Movement)

Advertisement
Joseph
Joseph

#14 Jota (Ability - Sustained Raids)

Jota
Jota

#15 K (Ability - Master of All)

K
K

#16 Kapella (Ability - Healing Song)

Kapella
Kapella

#17 Kelly (Ability - Dash)

Advertisement
Kelly
Kelly

#18 Kla (Ability - Muay Thai)

Kla
Kla

#19 Laura (Ability - Sharp Shooter)

Laura
Laura

#20 Luqueta (Ability - Hat Trick)

Luqueta
Luqueta

#21 Maxim (Ability - Gluttony)

Advertisement
Maxim
Maxim

#22 Miguel (Ability - Crazy Slayer)

Miguel
Miguel

#23 Misha (Ability - Afterburner)

Misha
Misha

#24 Moco (Ability - Hacker's Eye)

Moco
Moco

#25 Nikita (Ability - Firearms Expert)

Advertisement
Nikita
Nikita

#26 Notora (Ability - Racer's Blessing)

Notora
Notora

#27 Nulla

Nulla
Nulla

#28 Olivia (Ability - Healing Touch)

Olivia
Olivia

#29 Paloma (Ability - Arms-dealing)

Advertisement
Paloma
Paloma

#30 Primis

Primis
Primis

#31 Rafael (Ability - Dead Silent)

Rafael
Rafael

#32 Shani (Ability - Gear Recycle)

Shani
Shani

#33 Shirou (Ability - Damage Delivered)

Advertisement
Shirou
Shirou

#34 Skyler (Ability - Riptide Rhythm)

Skyler
Skyler

#35 Steffie (Ability - Painted Refuge)

Steffie
Steffie

#36 Wolfrahh (Ability - Limelight)

Wolfrahh
Wolfrahh

#37 Wukong (Ability - Camouflage)

Advertisement

#38 Xayne (Ability - Xtreme Encounter)

Xayne
Xayne

As per her in-game description, Xayne is an extreme athlete who likes to travel. She has an active ability called Xtreme Encounter.

At its base level (level 1), this ability temporarily provides 80 HP to the player. It also offers 40% increased damage to gloo walls and shields. The effects last for 10 seconds, with a cooldown of 150 seconds.

At its maximum level (level 6), Xtreme Encounter increases damage to gloo walls and shields by 100%. Meanwhile, the cooldown time is reduced to 100 seconds.

#39 Maro (Ability - Falcon Fervor)

Maro
Maro
Advertisement

As per his in-game description, Maro is a falconer who likes bow hunting. He has a passive ability called Falcon Fervor.

At its base level (level 1), this ability increases damage over distance by up to 5%. It also allows increases damage to marked enemies by 1%.

At its maximum level (level 6), Falcon Fervor increases damage over distance by 25%. Meanwhile, damage to marked opponents is increased by 3.5%.

Also read: Maro vs Xayne in Free Fire OB27 update: Abilities of the new characters compared

Published 15 Apr 2021, 11:17 IST
comments icon
Garena Free Fire Free Fire Guide Free Fire Update
Advertisement
Advertisement
Fetching more content...
App download animated image Get the free App now
🔥 Popular
🔗 LINKS
Contact Us
Policies
GDPR Compliance
Affiliate
Edition:
English
हिन्दी