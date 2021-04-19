List of all Free Fire emotes available after the OB27 update

Free Fire has a variety of emotes for players to choose from.

Many players can use these emotes to communicate and interact with their friends in-game. Some players even use them to annoy their opponents after besting them on the battlefield.

There are over 60 emotes currently available in Free Fire.

(Note: Only 17 emotes are currently purchasable in the store.)

List of all Free Fire emotes available

Here’s a list of all the emotes that are present in the "Collection" section of Free Fire:

#1 Flowers of Love

#2 FFWC Throne

#3 Selfie

#4 Pirate’s Flag

#5 Top DJ

#6 Power of money

#7 Eat my dust

#8 Kongfu

#9 I heart you

#10 Tea Time

#11 Doggie

#12 I’m Rich!

#13 Make It Rain

#14 Captain Booyah

#15 Let’s Go!

#16 BOOYAH!

#17 I’m Saitama!

#18 Obliteration

#19 Top Scorer

#20 Chicken

#21 Arm Wave

#22 Shoot Dance

#23 Baby Shark

#24 Mummy Dance

#25 Push-up

#26 Shuffling

#27 Dragon Fist

#28 Dangerous Game

#29 Jaguar Dance

#30 Threaten

#31 Shake With Me

#32 Devil’s Move

#33 Furious Slam

#34 Moon Flip

#35 Wiggle walk

#36 Battle Dance

#37 High Five

#38 Shake It Up

#39 Glorious Spin

#40 Crane Kick

#41 Party Dance

#42 Jig Dance

#43 Soul Shaking

#44 Death glare

#45 Break dance

#46 Bon Appetit

#47 Aim, fire!

#48 The Swan

#49 Bring It On!

#50 Why? Oh Why?

#51 Fancy Hands

#52 Shimmy

#53 Challenge On!

#54 Lasso

#55 Dust Off

#56 Piece of Cake

#57 The Victor

#58 Sii!

#59 Dab

#60 Hello!

#61 LOL

#62 Provoke

#63 Applause

How to equip emotes in Garena Free Fire

Players can follow the steps given below to equip emotes in Free Fire:

Step 1: Players must open Free Fire and tap on the "Collection" icon located on the left side of the screen.

Step 2: They can then tap on the "Emotes" section.

Step 3: Players can choose the desired emote that they want to equip.

Click on the 'Equip' button

Step 4: Next, they should select the required slot to place the emote and tap on the "Equip" button.

