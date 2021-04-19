List of all Free Fire emotes available after the OB27 update

Free Fire has a variety of emotes for players to choose from.
Many players can use these emotes to communicate and interact with their friends in-game. Some players even use them to annoy their opponents after besting them on the battlefield.
There are over 60 emotes currently available in Free Fire.
(Note: Only 17 emotes are currently purchasable in the store.)
List of all Free Fire emotes available
Here’s a list of all the emotes that are present in the "Collection" section of Free Fire:
#1 Flowers of Love
#2 FFWC Throne
#3 Selfie
#4 Pirate’s Flag
#5 Top DJ
#6 Power of money
#7 Eat my dust
#8 Kongfu
#9 I heart you
#10 Tea Time
#11 Doggie
#12 I’m Rich!
#13 Make It Rain
#14 Captain Booyah
#15 Let’s Go!
#16 BOOYAH!
#17 I’m Saitama!
#18 Obliteration
#19 Top Scorer
#20 Chicken
#21 Arm Wave
#22 Shoot Dance
#23 Baby Shark
#24 Mummy Dance
#25 Push-up
#26 Shuffling
#27 Dragon Fist
#28 Dangerous Game
#29 Jaguar Dance
#30 Threaten
#31 Shake With Me
#32 Devil’s Move
#33 Furious Slam
#34 Moon Flip
#35 Wiggle walk
#36 Battle Dance
#37 High Five
#38 Shake It Up
#39 Glorious Spin
#40 Crane Kick
#41 Party Dance
#42 Jig Dance
#43 Soul Shaking
#44 Death glare
#45 Break dance
#46 Bon Appetit
#47 Aim, fire!
#48 The Swan
#49 Bring It On!
#50 Why? Oh Why?
#51 Fancy Hands
#52 Shimmy
#53 Challenge On!
#54 Lasso
#55 Dust Off
#56 Piece of Cake
#57 The Victor
#58 Sii!
#59 Dab
#60 Hello!
#61 LOL
#62 Provoke
#63 Applause
How to equip emotes in Garena Free Fire
Players can follow the steps given below to equip emotes in Free Fire:
Step 1: Players must open Free Fire and tap on the "Collection" icon located on the left side of the screen.
Step 2: They can then tap on the "Emotes" section.
Step 3: Players can choose the desired emote that they want to equip.
Step 4: Next, they should select the required slot to place the emote and tap on the "Equip" button.
