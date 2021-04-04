Create
List of all Free Fire pets after the addition of Dreki

There are currently 14 pets available in Free Fire (Image via Sportskeeda)
Soumyajit Dutta
ANALYST
Modified 36 min ago
Feature

Free Fire has several features that set it apart from other mobile battle royale titles. One of these features is the inclusion of characters and pets with specific abilities and skills.

Free Fire currently has 14 pets available after the recent addition of Dreki. Except for Kitty and Mechanical Pup, each of them possesses a specific skill that aids players during a match.

This article lists every pet currently available in Free Fire after the addition of Dreki.

List of all Free Fire pets after the addition of Dreki

#1 Beaston

Beaston
Beaston

Beaston's skill: Helping Hand

#2 Rockie

Rockie
Rockie

Rockie's skill: Stay Chill

#3 Mr. Waggor

Mr. Waggor
Mr. Waggor

Mr. Waggor's skill: Smooth Gloo

#4 Falco

Falco
Falco

Falco's skill: Skyline Spree

#5 Ottero

Ottero
Ottero

Ottero's skill: Double Blubber

#6 Poring

Poring
Poring

Poring's skill: Stitch and Patch

#7 Robo

Robo
Robo

Robo's skill: Wall Enforcement

#8 Spirit Fox

Spirit Fox
Spirit Fox

Spirit Fox's skill: Well Fed

#9 Shiba

Shiba
Shiba

Shiba's skill: Mushroom Sense

#10 Kitty

Kitty
Kitty

#11 Mechanical Pup

Mechanical Pup
Mechanical Pup

#12 Night Panther

Night Panther
Night Panther
Night Panther's skill: Weight Training

#13 Detective Panda

Detective Panda
Detective Panda

Detective Panda's skill: Panda’s Blessings

#14 Dreki

Dreki
Dreki

Dreki's skill: Dragon Glare

How to buy pets in Free Fire?

Free Fire pets can be purchased from the in-game store. Players can do so by following the steps outlined below:

Step 1: Run Garena Free Fire and click on the ‘Store’ icon present on the lobby screen's left corner.

Click on the Pet option
Click on the Pet option

Step 2: Next, tap on the ‘PET’ tab.

Tap on the
Tap on the 'Purchase' option

Step 3: Players can then choose the required pet and click on the 'Purchase' option. A dialog box will appear, prompting them to confirm the purchase.

After confirming the purchase, players can equip the pets.

Published 04 Apr 2021, 10:45 IST
Garena Free Fire Free Fire Guide Free Fire Update
