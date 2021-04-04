Free Fire has several features that set it apart from other mobile battle royale titles. One of these features is the inclusion of characters and pets with specific abilities and skills.
Free Fire currently has 14 pets available after the recent addition of Dreki. Except for Kitty and Mechanical Pup, each of them possesses a specific skill that aids players during a match.
This article lists every pet currently available in Free Fire after the addition of Dreki.
List of all Free Fire pets after the addition of Dreki
#1 Beaston
Beaston's skill: Helping Hand
#2 Rockie
Rockie's skill: Stay Chill
#3 Mr. Waggor
Mr. Waggor's skill: Smooth Gloo
#4 Falco
Falco's skill: Skyline Spree
#5 Ottero
Ottero's skill: Double Blubber
#6 Poring
Poring's skill: Stitch and Patch
#7 Robo
Robo's skill: Wall Enforcement
#8 Spirit Fox
Spirit Fox's skill: Well Fed
#9 Shiba
Shiba's skill: Mushroom Sense
#10 Kitty
#11 Mechanical Pup
#12 Night Panther
Night Panther's skill: Weight Training
#13 Detective Panda
Detective Panda's skill: Panda’s Blessings
#14 Dreki
Dreki's skill: Dragon Glare
How to buy pets in Free Fire?
Free Fire pets can be purchased from the in-game store. Players can do so by following the steps outlined below:
Step 1: Run Garena Free Fire and click on the ‘Store’ icon present on the lobby screen's left corner.
Step 2: Next, tap on the ‘PET’ tab.
Step 3: Players can then choose the required pet and click on the 'Purchase' option. A dialog box will appear, prompting them to confirm the purchase.
After confirming the purchase, players can equip the pets.
