Free Fire has many features that make it stand out from other battle royale games on the mobile platform. One of these features is the availability of characters and pets that have special skills/abilities.
There are currently 13 pets available in Free Fire. Each one of them, except for Kitty and Mechanical Pup, boasts a unique ability that helps players in a match.
This article lists out all Free Fire pets after the OB26 update.
Also Read: Amitbhai (Desi Gamers) vs MBG Rakesh: Who has better stats in Garena Free Fire?
List of all Free Fire pets after OB26 Update
As mentioned earlier, there are 13 pets in Garena Free Fire right now. Here’s a list featuring all of them:
#1 Beaston
Skill: Helping Hand
#2 Rockie
Skill: Stay Chill
#3 Mr. Waggor
Skill: Smooth Gloo
#4 Falco
Skill: Skyline Spree
#5 Ottero
Skill: Double Blubber
#6 Poring
Skill: Stitch and Patch
#7 Robo
Skill: Wall Enforcement
#8 Spirit Fox
Skill: Well Fed
#9 Shiba
Skill: Mushroom Sense
#10 Kitty
#11 Mechanical Pup
#12 Night Panther
Skill: Weight Training
#13 Detective Panda
Skill: Panda’s Blessings
How to purchase pets in Free Fire
Players can purchase Free Fire pets from the in-game shop. They can follow the steps given below to do so:
Step 1: Players first have to open Garena Free Fire and click on the ‘Store’ icon located on the left side of the lobby screen.
Step 2: Next, they should tap on the ‘PET’ tab as shown in the picture below:
Step 3: Players can then choose the required pet and click on the 'Purchase' option. A dialog box will appear, prompting them to confirm the purchase.
Also read: Ajjubhai (Total Gaming) vs X-Mania: Who has better stats in Garena Free Fire in February 2021?Published 09 Feb 2021, 12:45 IST