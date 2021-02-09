Free Fire has many features that make it stand out from other battle royale games on the mobile platform. One of these features is the availability of characters and pets that have special skills/abilities.

There are currently 13 pets available in Free Fire. Each one of them, except for Kitty and Mechanical Pup, boasts a unique ability that helps players in a match.

This article lists out all Free Fire pets after the OB26 update.

List of all Free Fire pets after OB26 Update

As mentioned earlier, there are 13 pets in Garena Free Fire right now. Here’s a list featuring all of them:

#1 Beaston

Beaston

Skill: Helping Hand

#2 Rockie

Rockie

Skill: Stay Chill

#3 Mr. Waggor

Mr. Waggor

Skill: Smooth Gloo

#4 Falco

Falco

Skill: Skyline Spree

#5 Ottero

Ottero

Skill: Double Blubber

#6 Poring

Poring

Skill: Stitch and Patch

#7 Robo

Robo

Skill: Wall Enforcement

#8 Spirit Fox

Spirit Fox

Skill: Well Fed

#9 Shiba

Shiba

Skill: Mushroom Sense

#10 Kitty

Kitty

#11 Mechanical Pup

Mechanical Pup

#12 Night Panther

Night Panther

Skill: Weight Training

#13 Detective Panda

Detective Panda

Skill: Panda’s Blessings

How to purchase pets in Free Fire

Players can purchase Free Fire pets from the in-game shop. They can follow the steps given below to do so:

Step 1: Players first have to open Garena Free Fire and click on the ‘Store’ icon located on the left side of the lobby screen.

Step 2: Next, they should tap on the ‘PET’ tab as shown in the picture below:

Click on the Pet option

Step 3: Players can then choose the required pet and click on the 'Purchase' option. A dialog box will appear, prompting them to confirm the purchase.

