List of Free Fire redeem codes released for OB26 version so far

Garena releases Free Fire redeem codes during special occasions or when a milestone is achieved. These codes are usually released on official social media handles and live streams.

When redeem codes are claimed successfully, players can get exclusive cosmetic items and numerous other rewards.

Most of these codes are region-specific and can only be used by players from certain servers. When other players try to claim them, they will encounter an error stating that the code cannot be used in their region.

Free Fire redeem codes released for OB26 version so far

Here is a list of all the Free Fire redeem codes released for the OB26 version so far:

UGAXG6SWLZSK

5UNZ5A94DCTZ

WTZ3LM8W3SWC

487P8ZVGZGEA

FFBC2T35EPWZ

V8R9H22KH3JB

7ZG488RUDDWV

FFBCEGMPC3HZ

9GJT66GNDCLN

FFBCC4QWKLL9

NVVX4TSQJ38F

WXWYSJTPBMB5

TNWDTUV92P22

86ZJZPV6HKLV

FFBCJVGJJ6VP

FFBCZD9RDP44

FFBCAC836MAC

EW529ALDLWWS

7LE4KVYCYNLY

G8WQQVLMJSBN

FFBCLP5S98AW

FFBCLY4LNC4B

FFBCLAK9KYGM

XFHG6E93SADY

67G8VDLFTHUJ

S7EA7G2UCW94

4M2ZVXNLJTHP

FFBCT7P7N2P2

RXF2EQ8BUHJ7

HXVDEU6EPW5X

FFESPORTS3MU

FFICDCTSL5FT

SARG886AV5GR

Using redeem codes in Free Fire

Redeem codes can be claimed through the official rewards redemption site of Garena Free Fire. Players can follow the steps given below to do so:

Step 1: Players must visit the Free Fire rewards redemption website. The link to the website is provided below:

Free Fire rewards redemption website: Click here

Step 2: Next, they should log in to their Free Fire account using the platform with which their account is linked (Facebook, Google, VK, Apple ID, Huawei ID or Twitter).

Note: It is essential to note that guest users cannot use the redeem codes to obtain rewards. Therefore, they must consider binding their Free Fire account to one of the above-mentioned apps or websites.

Step 3: Players must then enter the redeem code in the text field and press the confirm button.

Step 4: Once this process is successfully completed, the rewards will be sent to the players within 24 hours.

Players can collect the rewards from the in-game mail section. Any currency will directly be credited to their accounts.

If players face an error while using the redeem codes, it likely means that they have expired and cannot be used any longer.

