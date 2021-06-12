List of Free Fire redeem codes released after OB28 update

Occasionally, Garena releases Free Fire redeem codes for players, allowing them to win an exclusive set of rewards that would otherwise be available only through diamonds.

Typically, these codes are released once a set milestone has been achieved, and they work for a specified period of time. If a player attempts to redeem an expired code, the following message will appear: "Failed to redeem. This code is invalid or redeemed."

Here are all the redeem codes released by Garena after the Free Fire OB28 update.

Free Fire redeem codes released after OB28 update

Here is the list of Free Fire redeem codes:

Rewards for one of the redeem codes

LH3DHG87XU5U: 1x Diamond Royale Voucher and 1x Weapon Royale Voucher

Diamond Royale Voucher is the second reward

PACJJTUA29UU: 1x Diamond Royale Voucher

Note: All Free Fire redeem codes have a specific usage restriction. The rewards provided below are only available to players on the Europe server. When attempting to use the code, a user from another region will receive the message: "This code cannot be used in your region."

Players can follow the steps below to claim the rewards if they wish to use the Free Fire redeem code:

Step 1: Firstly, they are required to head to Free Fire's rewards redemption center using the link provided below.

Rewards Redemption Website: Click here

Log in through the platform linked with the ID

Step 2: In order to claim the rewards, it is necessary for the players to log in to the website.

Guest users will not have the option to claim the rewards, so they are required to link their ID to one of the following: Facebook, Google, VK, Twitter, Apple ID, and Huawei ID.

Step 3: Type the code in the text field and click on the confirmation button.

Enter the code and tap confirm button.

Step 4: Often, the rewards are credited to the account in less than 24 hours of successful redemption. Items are meant to be retrieved from the in-game mail section.

Players have no workaround for either error, and all they can do is wait for the new code to be released.

