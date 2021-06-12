Dev Alone's Free Fire ID, stats, K/D ratio, headshots, and more revealed

Devendra Singh is popularly known as Dev Alone in the Indian Free Fire community as he is a renowned Free Fire content creator and influencer. He is admired for his fantastic gameplay videos and highlights, even though he uses one hand to play the game.

His channel has grown from around 412k to 1.17 million in the last year.

This article looks at his in-game stats and other details.

Also read: TSG Ritik's Free Fire ID, stats, K/D ratio, headshots, and more revealed

Dev Alone's Free Fire ID and stats

His Free Fire ID is 279122300.

Lifetime stats

All-time stats

Dev Alone has featured in 20791 squad games and has stood victorious in 6756 of those, maintaining a win rate of 32.49%. He has eliminated 66612 foes in the process, and out of these, 13223 have been headshots. He has retained a K/D ratio of 4.75 and a headshot rate of 19.85%.

The YouTuber has 482 Booyahs in 2254 duo matches, corresponding to a win percentage of 21.38%. He has bagged 6813 kills and registered 1262 headshots, adding up to a K/D ratio of 3.84 and a headshot rate of 18.52%.

Lastly, the internet star has participated in 1772 solo matches and has remained unbeaten in 253 of those, converting to a win rate of 14.27%. He has notched 6332 frags and accumulated 1525 headshots for a K/D ratio of 4.17 and a headshot ratio of 24.08%.

Ranked stats

Ranked stats

Devendra has 248 squad matches against his name and has clinched 93 of those, maintaining a win percentage of 37.50%. With a K/D ratio of 7.12 and a headshot shot ratio of 26.02%, he has registered 1103 kills and 287 headshots.

The content creator has competed in 11 duo games and has won four of those, maintaining a win ratio of 36.36%. He has accumulated 72 eliminations, and 27 of those have been headshots, upholding a K/D ratio of 10.29 and a headshot percentage of 37.50%.

The streamer has played one solo match but is yet to secure a win or a kill.

Note: The stats in this article were recorded at the time of writing. They are subject to change as the content creator continues to play more games in Garena Free Fire.

Also read: X-Mania's Free Fire ID, stats, K/D ratio, monthly earnings, and more revealed

YouTube channel

Dev Alone started his YouTube journey about two years back, in June 2019. Since then, he has persistently streamed Free Fire and created content around it, uploading more than 450 videos on his channel.

He has accumulated more than 56 million views in total.

Players can click here to visit the YouTube channel

Social media handles

The links to his official social media handles have been provided below:

Instagram: Click here

Discord: Click here

Also read: Free Fire Max latest version update: APK + OBB download links for specific regions

Edited by Ravi Iyer