List of games, including PUBG Mobile, that are banned in India as of March 2021

Last year was anything but far from smooth for the Indian mobile gaming community as numerous titles, including PUBG Mobile and PUBG Mobile Lite, received the ban hammer under section 69A of the IT act by the MeitY (Ministry of Electronics and Information Technology).

Over the period, several applications and games have been suspended due to security reasons. In June 2020, the government blocked 59 applications. And 118 other apps were suspended back in September, including the battle royale title PUBG Mobile and its streamlined version.

Finally, in November 2020, 43 other apps were banned. This article provides a list of the banned games in India, including PUBG Mobile, as of March 2021.

Also read: "PUBG Mobile India has been given green signal by the government": GodNixon Gaming shares update on game's return.

Games banned in India, including PUBG Mobile, in March 2021

The Ministry of Electronics and Information Technology has banned several applications and games in multiple ban waves. Listed below are all the games, including PUBG Mobile and PUBG Mobile Lite, that were barred by the Government of India:

Advertisement

Mobile Legends

Clash of Kings

Hago Play With New Friends

Cyber Hunter

Cyber Hunter Lite

Knives Out-No rules, just fight!

Super Mecha Champions

LifeAfter

Dawn of Isles

Ludo World-Ludo Superstar

Chess Rush

PUBG MOBILE Nordic Map: Livik

PUBG MOBILE LITE

Rise of Kingdoms: Lost Crusade

Art of Conquest: Dark Horizon

Dank Tanks

Warpath

Game of Sultans

Carrom Friends: Carrom Board & Pool Game

Ludo All Star - Play Online Ludo Game & Board Games

Bike Racing: Moto Traffic Rider Bike Racing Games

Rangers of Oblivion: Online Action MMO RPG Game

Road of Kings - Endless Glory

Murderous Pursuits

Fighting Landlords

Mobile Legends: Pocket

A Dream of Jianghu

Chief Almighty: First Thunder BC

MARVEL Super War

AFK Arena

Creative Destruction

Crusaders of Light

Mafia City

Onmyoji

Ride Out Heroes

Legend: Rising Empire

Arena of Valor: 5v5 Arena Games

Soul Hunters

Rules of Survival

Identity V

Isoland 2: Ashes of Time

BoxStar (Early Access)

Heroes Evolved

Happy Fish

Jellipop Match-Decorate your dream island!

Munchkin Match: magic home building

Conquista Online II

Also read: "We are in full efforts to bring PUBG Mobile to India:" Krafton representative shares PUBG Mobile India comeback update (Exclusive)