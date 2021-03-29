List of games, including PUBG Mobile, that are banned in India as of March 2021

Last year was anything but far from smooth for the Indian mobile gaming community as numerous titles, including PUBG Mobile and PUBG Mobile Lite, received the ban hammer under section 69A of the IT act by the MeitY (Ministry of Electronics and Information Technology).
Over the period, several applications and games have been suspended due to security reasons. In June 2020, the government blocked 59 applications. And 118 other apps were suspended back in September, including the battle royale title PUBG Mobile and its streamlined version.
Finally, in November 2020, 43 other apps were banned. This article provides a list of the banned games in India, including PUBG Mobile, as of March 2021.
Games banned in India, including PUBG Mobile, in March 2021
The Ministry of Electronics and Information Technology has banned several applications and games in multiple ban waves. Listed below are all the games, including PUBG Mobile and PUBG Mobile Lite, that were barred by the Government of India:
- Mobile Legends
- Clash of Kings
- Hago Play With New Friends
- Cyber Hunter
- Cyber Hunter Lite
- Knives Out-No rules, just fight!
- Super Mecha Champions
- LifeAfter
- Dawn of Isles
- Ludo World-Ludo Superstar
- Chess Rush
- PUBG MOBILE Nordic Map: Livik
- PUBG MOBILE LITE
- Rise of Kingdoms: Lost Crusade
- Art of Conquest: Dark Horizon
- Dank Tanks
- Warpath
- Game of Sultans
- Carrom Friends: Carrom Board & Pool Game
- Ludo All Star - Play Online Ludo Game & Board Games
- Bike Racing: Moto Traffic Rider Bike Racing Games
- Rangers of Oblivion: Online Action MMO RPG Game
- Road of Kings - Endless Glory
- Murderous Pursuits
- Fighting Landlords
- Mobile Legends: Pocket
- A Dream of Jianghu
- Chief Almighty: First Thunder BC
- MARVEL Super War
- AFK Arena
- Creative Destruction
- Crusaders of Light
- Mafia City
- Onmyoji
- Ride Out Heroes
- Legend: Rising Empire
- Arena of Valor: 5v5 Arena Games
- Soul Hunters
- Rules of Survival
- Identity V
- Isoland 2: Ashes of Time
- BoxStar (Early Access)
- Heroes Evolved
- Happy Fish
- Jellipop Match-Decorate your dream island!
- Munchkin Match: magic home building
- Conquista Online II
