List of all in-game ranks in COD Mobile Season 13

COD Mobile has done an outstanding job reeling in the mobile gaming community. Activision has developed an amazing game with an interesting mix of popular game modes from Call Of Duty with the modern battle royale concept.

COD Mobile has many exciting elements to it, one of which is the game’s ranking system. Like any other ranking system, COD Mobile pushes players to improve and keep playing the game in order to rank up. There are six ranks in the game. This article will briefly describe all the ranks in the game.

#6 Rookie

The Rookie rank is the first one a player gets in the game. Players in this rank are usually beginners who are learning the fundamentals of the game. This contains five levels which the players have to surpass in order to rank up to the next major badge.

#5 Veteran

Veteran comes after crossing the Rookie rank. Players of this rank are usually experienced about how each weapon functions and the maps in the game. This rank has five levels which the players have to cross in order to move over to the next major rank badge.

#4 Elite

The Elite rank follows Veteran. Players in this rank are extensively experienced about various aspects of the game and are decent at playing COD Mobile. Similar to other ranks, Elite has five levels which lead to the next ranked badge.

#3 Pro

The name might be a little misleading, but the players in this rank are above average in COD Mobile. They have complete experience of the game. Pro is achieved after ranking up from Elite. It also has five levels, which upon completion, promote players to the next badge.

#2 Master

After ranking up from Pro, players are promoted to the Master rank. This is where things get serious. Players in this rank are exceptional at playing COD Mobile and practice a lot to get better at the game. Master badge also has five tiers, which lead to the last rank on this list.

#1 Legendary

The last and final rank on this list is the Legendary rank. Very few reach this rank in the game. Players in this rank exhibit a high level of gameplay and many take part in esports competitions. This rank has no tiers.

