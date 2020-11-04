List of League of Legends: Wild Rift rank tiers

League of Legends: Wild Rift is undoubtedly the most-hyped mobile MOBA game in the world currently. This game is becoming so popular that even before its official launch, esports organizations are announcing their rosters for its yet-to-be-established esports scene.

Wild Rift is no different from League of Legends, apart from some minor changes made in-game. These include cooldown timers being shorter and the addition of a new rank, Emerald, placed between the usual Platinum and Diamond tiers.

Talking about this title's ranking system, we have listed below the rank tiers in League of Legends: Wild Rift.

Ranked tiers in League of Legends: Wild Rift

League of Legends: Wild Rift rank tiers (Image Credits: Riot Games)

Players need to play at least six ranked games to obtain a rank in League of Legends: Wild Rift. After that, they will rank up according to their overall performances in each match.

Here is the full list of tiers in this game, and gamers will have to start from the Iron level and climb up to the highest tier, Challenger:

Iron

Bronze

Silver

Gold

Platinum

Emerald

Diamond

Master

Grandmaster

Challenger

The Diamond tier and subsequent lower tiers are further split into four divisions, meaning users will have to climb from Iron IV to Iron I before being bumped up to Bronze IV.

In the first six tiers, all wins and losses are weighed equally with ranked marks, while exceptional performances are rewarded with ranked fortitude. On the other hand, players will need to earn Victory Points to climb from Diamond to Challenger.

League Legends: Wild Rift is currently in the open beta testing in some regions, and it will soon be available in the Europe, Middle East, North Africa, Oceania, Russia, Taiwan, Turkey, Vietnam regions as well, starting from December 2020.

