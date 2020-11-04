Noble Esports reveals its League of Legends: Wild Rift roster

Noble Esports is an American esports organization with professional teams across different titles. They entered the esports scene in India with a Valorant roster back in September 2020. Looking at the hype for League of Legends: Wild Rift in the country, many organizations have been planning to hire a roster for the game. Noble Esports is one of the few organizations that has officially launched its Wild Rift roster before the game's official release.

Noble Esports' Wild Rift Roster

League of Legends: Wild Rift (Image Credits: Riot Games)

They announced on their social media handle that 'Divine MidSolo' will be the Captain of the team. Here is the entire League of Legends: Wild Rift Roster of Noble Esports:

Swifty (Top Lane)

Crowley (Jungle)

Divine MidSolo (Mid Lane)

Capt Kirk (ADC)

Zapheto (Support)

All the players have been ex DOTA 2 and League of Legends professionals. They have also represented India in global tournaments. The roster looks promising, and hopefully, they will perform well.

League of Legends: Wild Rift's Release in India

As per the official announcement, League of Legends: Wild Rift will release in India after March 2021. The main reason for Wild Rift’s delay is the COVID-19 pandemic. As explained in a recent video by Michael Chow, the pandemic had left the team grounded and unable to travel, making it difficult to launch new servers for the other regions.

He further added that rushing the release of the game could make players face a lot of problems and may require an entire reset of the game’s servers. League of Legends: Wild Rift is currently in the open beta phase, and Riot Games will be officially starting the services for eight regions in the first week of December.

