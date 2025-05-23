List of all main quests and side stories in Fantasy Life i The Girl Who Steals Time

Fantasy Life i The Girl Who Steals Time features a pretty long list of tasks that players can complete while progressing in the game. Although there are just seven main quests in the game, if you count the numerous side quests and requests, it can take more than 80 hours to finish the game completely. Apart from the main quests, there are other categories of quests available, such as Guild Quests, Colosseum quests, and Personal requests (which are offered by NPCs).

Given below is a list of all the quests available in Fantasy Life i The Girl Who Steals Time.

All quests from Fantasy Life i The Girl Who Steals Time

There are seven main quests in Fantasy Life i (Image via LEVEL5 Inc.)

Main Quests in Fantasy Life i The Girl Who Steals Time:

Life on a Mysterious Island

Leap of a Thousand Years

Digging Up Secrets of the Past

The Polturnip and the Leafe

The Artist's Treasure Hunt

The Island of Trials

Crack the Cog, Free our Future

Guild Quests in Fantasy Life i The Girl Who Steals Time:

Visit Banaan Cave

Visit Warren Willow Hollow

Spend 10000 Dosh on this island

Find Brilliant Feather

Find Napdragon on this island

Find Tunoco Quetzal on this island

Find Plains Lordfish on this island

Find Fire Starcrystal on this island

Find Fire Angeltree on this island

Unlock at least 5 skills

Achieve Apprentice Rank

Complete 3 Personal Requests

Choose a Combat Life

Choose a Crafting Life

Choose a Gathering Life

Visit Quetzal Nest

Complete 5 Personal Requests

Complete 3 Personal Requests

Achieve Adept Rank

Take up the Farmer Life

Visit Valley of Spirits

Visit Spirit Road

Visit Terrasa Farm

Unravel the mystery of the island!

Perform a Remake 2 times

Unlock at least 10 skills

Craft an item using Extra Mats 5 times

Find Cherry Lordfish on this island

Find Wind Angeltree on this island

Find Forest Lordfish on this island

Find Prairie Dragon on this island

Find Recluse Cherry Tree on this island

Find Goldmeer on this island

Find Great Prairie's Tear

Find Golden Goat Fleece

Spend 15000 Dosh on this island

Expand your house

Set an outfit

Build your first Islander house

Start a Hagram Build

Change your house's Flooring

Change your house's Wallpaper

Change your Buddy's equipment

Place 10 Objects in your house

Place 10 Objects outdoors

Remove 2 sections of debris

Perform Improv Crafting 2 times

Upgrade your house

Change your house's appearance

Build 3 Islander houses

Build a Bridge

Build a Slope

Restore a total of 3 Strangelings to their original forms

Acquire a total of 3 Strangelings

Read max affinity with an Islander

All Colosseum Quests in Fantasy Life i The Girl Who Steals Time:

Fresh Cornies

Tropical Toads

Gecko Gang

That's One Big Corny

Ranking Up: Tunoco Quetzal

Green Greens

Love Apple

Big Greens

Big Love Apple

Ranking Up: Prairie Dragon

Beach Party!

Defense Mode

Time to Run

Big Geckos

Ranking Up: Steel Tortoise

All Personal Requests in Fantasy Life i The Girl Who Steals Time:

I Need Firewood!

Just Add Salt

A Bomb-astic Request

Something Yellow

Feelings Sway, Emotions Weigh

I Want to Enjoy Retirement

Can I Have a Simple Chair?

A Painkilling Herb

Ranoah's Treasure

The First Wealth is Health

An Urgent Ingot Request

Terrible Turn War: Wolves

A Sparkling Shell

Cheeky Cherries?

A High-Quality Handkerchief

Terrible Turn War: Monkeys

Barbarous Bees

Terrible Turf War: Bears

A Cozy Shell Cover

Flan Fixation

Bit by Bit in Bronze

Seeking a Connection

That Wretched Cornella!

Wide-Blue Sky

The Dandelion Princess

Adorable Art

A Fish in the Forest

Fluffy Fabric

Crisp Vegetables

Moist Mutton

Carroty Catastrophe

A Quaint Old Tree

Searching For a Best-Seller

I Had a Dream

A Fast Black Bird

Sea Warrior's Armor

A Little Neck Charm

As a Lettie

The Little Things

