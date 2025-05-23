List of all main quests and side stories in Fantasy Life i The Girl Who Steals Time

Fantasy Life i The Girl Who Steals Time features a pretty long list of tasks that players can complete while progressing in the game. Although there are just seven main quests in the game, if you count the numerous side quests and requests, it can take more than 80 hours to finish the game completely. Apart from the main quests, there are other categories of quests available, such as Guild Quests, Colosseum quests, and Personal requests (which are offered by NPCs).
Given below is a list of all the quests available in Fantasy Life i The Girl Who Steals Time.
All quests from Fantasy Life i The Girl Who Steals Time
Main Quests in Fantasy Life i The Girl Who Steals Time:
- Life on a Mysterious Island
- Leap of a Thousand Years
- Digging Up Secrets of the Past
- The Polturnip and the Leafe
- The Artist's Treasure Hunt
- The Island of Trials
- Crack the Cog, Free our Future
Guild Quests in Fantasy Life i The Girl Who Steals Time:
- Visit Banaan Cave
- Visit Warren Willow Hollow
- Spend 10000 Dosh on this island
- Find Brilliant Feather
- Find Napdragon on this island
- Find Tunoco Quetzal on this island
- Find Plains Lordfish on this island
- Find Fire Starcrystal on this island
- Find Fire Angeltree on this island
- Unlock at least 5 skills
- Achieve Apprentice Rank
- Complete 3 Personal Requests
- Choose a Combat Life
- Choose a Crafting Life
- Choose a Gathering Life
- Visit Quetzal Nest
- Complete 5 Personal Requests
- Complete 3 Personal Requests
- Achieve Adept Rank
- Take up the Farmer Life
- Visit Valley of Spirits
- Visit Spirit Road
- Visit Terrasa Farm
- Unravel the mystery of the island!
- Perform a Remake 2 times
- Unlock at least 10 skills
- Craft an item using Extra Mats 5 times
- Find Cherry Lordfish on this island
- Find Wind Angeltree on this island
- Find Forest Lordfish on this island
- Find Prairie Dragon on this island
- Find Recluse Cherry Tree on this island
- Find Goldmeer on this island
- Find Great Prairie's Tear
- Find Golden Goat Fleece
- Spend 15000 Dosh on this island
- Expand your house
- Set an outfit
- Build your first Islander house
- Start a Hagram Build
- Change your house's Flooring
- Change your house's Wallpaper
- Change your Buddy's equipment
- Place 10 Objects in your house
- Place 10 Objects outdoors
- Remove 2 sections of debris
- Perform Improv Crafting 2 times
- Upgrade your house
- Change your house's appearance
- Build 3 Islander houses
- Build a Bridge
- Build a Slope
- Restore a total of 3 Strangelings to their original forms
- Acquire a total of 3 Strangelings
- Read max affinity with an Islander
All Colosseum Quests in Fantasy Life i The Girl Who Steals Time:
- Fresh Cornies
- Tropical Toads
- Gecko Gang
- That's One Big Corny
- Ranking Up: Tunoco Quetzal
- Green Greens
- Love Apple
- Big Greens
- Big Love Apple
- Ranking Up: Prairie Dragon
- Beach Party!
- Defense Mode
- Time to Run
- Big Geckos
- Ranking Up: Steel Tortoise
All Personal Requests in Fantasy Life i The Girl Who Steals Time:
- I Need Firewood!
- Just Add Salt
- A Bomb-astic Request
- Something Yellow
- Feelings Sway, Emotions Weigh
- I Want to Enjoy Retirement
- Can I Have a Simple Chair?
- A Painkilling Herb
- Ranoah's Treasure
- The First Wealth is Health
- An Urgent Ingot Request
- Terrible Turn War: Wolves
- A Sparkling Shell
- Cheeky Cherries?
- A High-Quality Handkerchief
- Terrible Turn War: Monkeys
- Barbarous Bees
- Terrible Turf War: Bears
- A Cozy Shell Cover
- Flan Fixation
- Bit by Bit in Bronze
- Seeking a Connection
- That Wretched Cornella!
- Wide-Blue Sky
- The Dandelion Princess
- Adorable Art
- A Fish in the Forest
- Fluffy Fabric
- Crisp Vegetables
- Moist Mutton
- Carroty Catastrophe
- A Quaint Old Tree
- Searching For a Best-Seller
- I Had a Dream
- A Fast Black Bird
- Sea Warrior's Armor
- A Little Neck Charm
- As a Lettie
- The Little Things
