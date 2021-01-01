Free Fire is a mobile battle royale title developed and published by Garena. The game features several unique in-game elements like characters with abilities, pets, gun skins, and more. This sets it apart from various other titles.

The game offers two modes - Clash Squad and Battle Royale mode. The developers regularly introduce time-bound exclusive game modes, which provide users with something different from the regular modes.

This article looks at all the game modes added in Garena Free Fire in 2020.

(All the images for the game modes used in this article are taken from the Facebook page of Garena Free Fire)

List of all-new game modes released in Free Fire in 2020

Here is the list of all game modes that have released in Free Fire:

#1. - Fatal Blade

Fatal Blade

#2. - Team Deathmatch

Team Deathmatch

#3. - Kill Secured

Kill Secured

#4. - Bomb Squad

Bomb Squad

#5. - Gun King

Gun King

#6. - Bomb Squad 2.0

Bomb Squad 2.0

#7. - RAMPAGE 2.0

Rampage 2.0

#8. - Grim Reaper Mode

Grim Reaper Mode

#9. - Money Heist Mode

Money Heist Mode

#10. - CS Strike Out

CS Strike Out

#10.- The Chosen One

Chosen One

#12. - Cosmic Racer

Cosmic Racer

Currently, the Kill Secured exclusive mode is available in Free Fire. Players can follow the steps given below to play the mode in the game:

Step 1: Open Garena Free Fire and click on the mode selection option, as shown in the picture below:

Press on the mode selection option

Step 2: Several game modes will then appear on the screen.

Users have to select the 'Kill Secured' mode then

Step 3: Click on the "Kill Secured" mode

Click the 'Start' button when ready to go

Step 4: Final step. Press the "Start" button.

