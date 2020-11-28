List of official social media handles of PUBG Mobile India

PUBG Mobile has seen an incredible upsurge in popularity over the past few years. It has amassed a massive player base worldwide and has found a special place in the hearts of Indian players.

Indian PUBG Mobile fans were dumbfounded after the title was banned in September alongside 117 applications and games by the Ministry of Electronics and Information Technology under Section 69A. Ever since this news, they've been waiting for the revival of the title in the country and have been following all the development related to it.

On 12th November, PUBG Corporation announced it would be releasing an exclusive version of PUBG Mobile for Indian users. The game's teaser was then launched, featuring Dynamo, Kronten, and Jonathan, further creating hype for its comeback.

Soon after, a new Facebook page and website exclusively for the Indian version were setup.

Despite this series of positive developments, there have been no revelations about the game's exact release date in the country.

All official social media handles of PUBG Mobile India

After the Indian version's announcement, several fake social media handles of PUBG Mobile India have surfaced. It is crucial to note that there are only official Facebook, Instagram, YouTube, and Discord channels for the game's local version.

The same was confirmed by the Discord administrator of PUBG Mobile India.

A screenshot of the message posted on the official Discord server

"Please keep in mind that PUBG MOBILE INDIA has no official Twitter account at that moment. Only Facebook/Instagram and YouTube are available."

Players can click the links below to visit the official social media handles for the official updates:

Instagram: Click here

Facebook: Click here

Website: Click here

Discord: Click here

The last fortnight has brought in several positive news about the availability of the game in the country. Recently, a post by GEM Esports stated that a notification had been sent to the review team of Google Play Store.

It talks about expediting the process of publishing the game as soon as the developers upload the game.